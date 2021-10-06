Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel From ‘Haters’ Once Again

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T defended himself and his wife, Coco Austin, from Internet critics who were shocked to see their daughter Chanel wearing acrylic nails. During a stop on The View last Thursday, Ice-T pointed out that everyone “parents differently” and he has learned to ignore Internet haters. The rapper previously had to defend the couple’s parenting decisions over the summer when Austin said she still breastfeeds their 5-year-old daughter.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” Ice-T, 63, told The View hosts when asked about the criticism Chanel’s nails received. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”

https://youtu.be/hXj9uCq80Ag

The Grammy-winner noted that everyone raises their children differently and parents have their “own constitution.” He said Chanel is “loved” and “doing OK.” The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Ice-T, telling Intenet trolls to “mind your business.”

Ice’s latest parenting controversy started on Sept. 23, when Austin shared a photo of Chanel wearing acrylic nails for her school picture day. “For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails,” Austin wrote. “I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her.” The photo angered a few Instagram users, who thought Chanel was too young to have her nails done. “I’m sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age. Let her be an adorable little 5-year-old,” one person wrote. “Ummm… How are you still breastfeeding, but she has on a full set of french tips,” another wrote.

Many of the Instagram trolls brought up Austin’s past comments about still breastfeeding her daughter. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” she told Us Weekly in July. “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.” The backlash to that remark earned a trademark response from Ice-T on Twitter. “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD. She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then. Me Too!!!” the rapper wrote. “News Flash! I’m still breastfeeding! Every chance I can.”

In August, Austin defended her decision to continue breastfeeding during a stop on E! News Daily Pop. “I always thought I wasn’t going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing,” Austin, 42, said at the time. “I thought I would stop more like around 1. But then I loved it too much, and I was like, ‘I feel like I’m wanted like she wants me.’ You know, and I think a lot of mothers would understand.”