Chrissy Teigen Vents About Being in the 'Cancel Club' After Bullying Scandal

✖

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to vent about being in the "Cancel Club' after her very public bullying scandal. IN a new Instagram post, the cookbook author share a photo of her legs while laying on a couch, and began by confessing that she doesn't "really know what to say" right now. Teigen went on to add that it "just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s— in real life."

The model continued: "Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again. I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

She then mentioned being in the "Cancel club," calling it a "fascinating thing" and adding that she has "learned" a lot. "Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it," Teigen wrote. "And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow."

Finally, she acknowledged her friends, fans, and supportive followers who she emotionally leans on. "All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day," Teigen offered. "I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s— anymore!"

The mother of two then concluded, "If you or someone you know has also been [canceled] please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye. I love u."

Back in May, reality TV star Courtney Stodden made online bullying claims against Teigen, pointing to some public tweets the model had sent Stodden many years ago. Stodden, who was a teenager at the time of the bullying, also alleged that Teigen had sent cruel messages through private channels as well. Following the claims, others came forward to allege Teigen bullied them online as well. The Lip Sync Battle co-host has since issued multiple apologies, though many of those who claim she bullied them have stated that she never reached out to them directly to make amends.