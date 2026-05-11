Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Tribute to Missing Mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie is missing her mom on Mother’s Day.

The Today show anchor penned an emotional tribute to Nancy Guthrie nearly four months after she went missing from her Arizona home.

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“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie, we miss you with every breath,” Savannah, 54, captioned throwback footage of Nancy and her family on Sunday. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

“We need help,” Savannah continued. “Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

Savannah received plenty of support in the comments of the post. “i love you sg …..Bring her home,” Hoda Kotb wrote. “I will never stop praying,” said Today co-host Carson Daly. “We’re all with you, Savannah,” wrote ABC journalist David Muir. “Praying,” commented Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her home in Arizona on Feb. 1. The case remains open with no significant leads. A $100,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for any information leading to Nancy’s recovery. Savannah and her family have since offered an increased $1 million reward and donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Savannah returned to the Today show on April 6 after more than two months away from the show. Ahead of her return, she spoke with Hoda Kotb in an emotional interview about her family’s heartbreaking ordeal.

“[My sister, Annie, called], she said, ‘She’s gone,’” Savannah told Kotb in March. “She was in a panic. I was in a panic. I’m like, ‘Call 911.’ She’s like, ‘I did. We called them. They’re here.’”

She continued, “It was just chaos and disbelief. From the very early moments, Annie and [her husband] were saying [to authorities], ‘This isn’t a case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can’t wander off.”

Hours before Savannah posted her Mother’s Day tribute, her husband Michael Feldman posted his own tribute to Savannah.

“To the strongest person I know,” Feldman, 57, captioned a photo of Savannah embracing their two kids. “Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day.”