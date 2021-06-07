Chrissy Teigen Makes Instagram Return Amid Courtney Stodden Bullying Controversy

✖

Chrissy Teigen returned to Instagram for the first time in almost a month after the Courtney Stodden bullying controversy began, but not on her own Instagram page. Instead, she and her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, appeared in a post her husband, musician John Legend, shared on his page Saturday. The couple celebrated their 5-year-old daughter Luna's first dance recital.

Legend first shared a photo of Luna in an adorable red ballet dress. "Ready for her first dance recital!" he wrote. Next, he shared a photo of Teigen and her mother with Luna as all three smiled for the camera. "So proud of our little dancer!" he wrote. Several of Legend's fans said they missed Teigen on Instagram. "We miss you, Chrissy," more than one fan wrote in the comments section.

Teigen has not posted anything on Instagram since May 11, when she shared a recipe from her Cravings book. She has also avoided using Twitter since May 12, when she posted a multi-tweet apology to Stodden. "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls— in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be," Teigen wrote in part. "I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." Teigen also wrote that she reached out to Stodden to privately apologize, but she wanted to do it publicly as well. In the end, Teigen apologized to her fans, adding, "I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Teigen's apology and subsequent social media silence came after Stodden opened up to The Daily Beast in early May about the bullying they faced after they married actor Doug Hutchison, who was 35 years older than Stodden. In the interview, Stodden said they received several cruel direct messages from Teigen. "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'"

After Teigen shared her apology, Stodden accepted it, but still disputed some of Teigen's details. They shared a screenshot showing that Teigen blocked them on Twitter. "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," Stodden wrote. On Friday, Teigen withdrew from Netflix's Never Have I Ever, as she was supposed to narrate a Season 2 episode.