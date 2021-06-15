✖

Project Runway designer Michael Costello recently opened up about allegedly being bullied by Chrissy Teigen, and he now says that she has not apologized to him. Teigen has been at the center of numerous bullying allegations over the past two months, with reality TV stars such as Courtney Stodden and Farrah Abraham pointing out times she publicly criticized them with very harsh language. Costello spoke out after Teigen issued a lengthy apology on Medium, and shared he too felt bullied by Teigen — as well as her stylist, Monica Rose — later telling ET that she has never reached out to apologize to him.

Costello took to Instagram, just hours after Teigen posted her new apology, and stated that in 2014 Teigen and Rose attempted to blacklist him over "false" allegations of racist behavior. The claims against Costello, he says, stemmed from a "photoshopped comment" which was attributed to him, but which was allegedly found to be fabricated. However, when he reached out to Teigen to try and clarify things, he says she refused to listen to what he had to say.

Costello also shared screenshots of purported messages between himself and Teigen, wherein she told him that he "will get what's coming," and that he "might as well be dead." He stated that this led him to have suicidal thoughts, for which he is still seeking help. "Each time I have pleaded with Chrissy Teigen or Monica Rose to see the whole story before believing a false narrative a former disgruntled employee cast upon me, they didn't give me the time of day," he wrote.

ET reports that, following Costello's claims, a source told the outlet that Rose "never bullied Michael Costello or told people not to work with him." The source added, "She just simply didn't like his clothes, so she didn't pull from him for clients." The insider concluded, "That's all it was. Monica is extremely upset about these allegations against her."

In his post, Costello clarified, "I am not out for revenge. I only wish to speak my truth because I have been silenced for so long." Finally, he added, "I'm still waiting for Chrissy Teigen and anyone who bullied me to reach out to me. If they truly acknowledge that their actions are wrong, I welcome them with open arms to have a real conversation."

