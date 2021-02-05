✖

Chrissy Teigen is recovering at home after undergoing endometriosis surgery. The model, 35, shared an update with her followers Thursday afternoon after having a procedure to remove some of the painful uterine-like tissue growing outside of her uterus, sounding tired as she assured she was "OK" and "back home now." Teigen also showed off her incisions on her stomach, bandaged with three gauze squares decorated with black hearts.

Teigen previously shared videos from the hospital on her Instagram, writing alongside a clip of her in a hospital gown, "Please endo this pain lol lol lol lol lol ahahahahahahahaha." Later Thursday, the Cravings author proved she was back to her old self on Twitter, joking about 90 Day Fiancé and posing a problem to her followers about Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, her two children with husband John Legend. "I know kids are extremely antsy beings normally but they absolutely absolutely flail, high kick and tornado more when you tell them to be careful around your healing body??" she wrote. "They feel the calm energy and they MUST f—in break it STAT!"

Teigen's surgery comes during a difficult week for Teigen and Legend, as it was when their son Jack was scheduled to be born. The mother-of-two suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks back in September. Wednesday, Teigen tweeted of the timing, "My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

Voicing some of her emotions surrounding the date, Teigen shared a photo after returning home from the hospital of herself on the set of the music video for Legend's "Wild" back when she was 10 weeks pregnant with Jack. "I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks," she wrote. "Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so." Teigen added she "thought the worst was over" in terms of grief, but noted that "life and emotions aren't on any sort of schedule."