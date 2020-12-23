Chrissy Teigen Says She'll 'Never' Be Pregnant Again Following Pregnancy Loss

✖

Chrissy Teigen is sharing a raw and real update about her emotional and physical journey following the loss of her son. The model, 35, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that she would "never" be pregnant again following the loss of her third child with husband John Legend — a son named Jack who passed away during her 20th week of pregnancy in September.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," the Cravings author captioned the photo. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating." On one hand, Teigen revealed how she is "proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," but on the other, she noted, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."

Teigen and Legend are celebrating their two other children, 2-year-old son Miles and 4-year-old daughter Luna, as they mourn Jack. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day," Teigen concluded, ending with a message of love for her friends and followers.

The star shared on Twitter last month that she had been less active on social media "because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon," jokingly adding, "they'll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

Since the traumatic loss, Teigen has been open about her feelings with her family and on social media, sharing after Thanksgiving that while things had been "brutal" for her lately, she can feel herself improving emotionally and physically. "when I'm old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off."