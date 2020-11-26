Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is in a 'Grief Depression Hole' Following Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their third child, son Jack, in October after Teigen had numerous pregnancy complications that led to her being hospitalized. The Cravings author has since penned an emotional Instagram post and an essay for Medium detailing the loss and appeared in an interview with her husband on Good Morning America this week, and she further opened up to fans on Twitter on Wednesday when she revealed that she is currently in a "grief depression hole."

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she shared with her followers. "they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

After one person took issue with her use of the word "fixed," Teigen replied, "I am in a very dark bubble and incapable of expressing what is happening and doing the best I can. I feel broken and all I know is the opposite is fixed - I know it isn’t that easy but it’s all I can think of at the moment. Did not mean to offend."

The 34-year-old also used Twitter on Wednesday to defend Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex wrote an op-ed for The New York Times detailing a miscarriage she experienced earlier this year.

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" one Twitter user wrote. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?" Teigen retweeted their message and added, "Award for today's absolute piece of s— goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of s—." She later deleted her tweet and followed up with, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

After the loss of her son, Teigen shared photos of the family grieving in the hospital, writing in her essay for Medium that she could not care less that some people did not agree with her decision to do so.

"I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles," she wrote, adding that she asked her mother and husband to take the pictures and could tell that Legend "hated" it. "And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," Teigen continued. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."