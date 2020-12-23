✖

As fans are aware, Chrissy Teigen dealt with a pregnancy loss at the end of September. Nearly three months after that tragic loss, Teigen is opening up about struggling with her remaining baby bump. On Instagram, she penned an emotional message about dealing with this side effect of her pregnancy loss, telling her followers that it's "frustrating" to deal with.

On Wednesday morning, Teigen posted a photo of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the snap, she turns to the side so that her followers could see that her baby bump was still there despite the fact that she suffered a pregnancy loss months before. She captioned the photo by writing that it was a photo that was captured the day before (on Tuesday). The Cravings author shared that she isn't sure why her bump is still present, but noted that it's a difficult thing to deal with on top of the emotions that she's been feeling amidst this ordeal.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," Teigen wrote. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx."

Earlier this year, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, shared that they were expecting their third child together. However, in late September, Teigen revealed that she lost the pregnancy. Over the past few months, she has been opening up on social media about dealing with this loss. In late November, she even wrote on Twitter that she was in a "grief depression hole" amidst the situation. She wrote at the time, "I'm not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. They'll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"