Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Luna Honoring Late Baby Jack After His Ashes Are Brought Home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4-year-old daughter Luna is paying tribute to her little brother, Jack. After the couple received their late son's ashes on Monday – Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September – the supermodel and cookbook author took to Instagram with two adorable videos showcasing her daughter's "incredibly empathetic" gestures.

In the first video, shared with her 33 million followers, Teigen says "this is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen" as she pans the camera to the box containing Jack's ashes, which were sitting next to a teddy bear. Explaining that the family "just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy tie string," Teigen said that her daughter "put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty. She's amazing." In the second video, Luna can be seen talking with the teddy bear and her little brother's ashes, introducing herself to them and asking, "How are you doing today?"

Teigen, who returned to social media in late October, shared the video alongside a caption in which she explained why she chose to share the tender moment. Admitting that she has been "thinking a lot about jack today," she explained that "our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really" and that they "try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it," she wrote. "I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."

The post drew plenty of attention from fans and celebrities alike, with Kris Jenner writing, "precious Luna." Gabrielle Union replied with a string of black heart emojis, with Olivia Munn responding in a similar fashion, commenting several heart eyes emojis.

In an essay opening up about her loss last month, Teigen had said that she and her husband planned to place their son's ashes "into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind." She said that while "a hole was certainly made" with their son's loss, "it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn't feel empty, this space. It feels full." Along with Luna, Teigen and Legend also share 2-year-old son Miles.