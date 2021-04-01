Chrissy Teigen Reveals If She Wants More Children After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

✖

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend plan to possibly have another child after the heartbreaking pregnancy loss the Cravings author experienced this fall. Teigen, who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with the "All of You" singer, opened up about her family's plans to PEOPLE Wednesday as she graced the cover of the magazine's Beautiful Issue.

"I can’t imagine a life without [my children] – I just cannot. … And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!" Teigen said. The Teigen-Legend family was devastated in September when the model lost unborn son Jack after a partial placental abruption. They plan to pay tribute to Jack at the new home they are currently building in a beautiful way.

"We have this new home that we’re building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree," Teigen shared. "The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us. He wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him."

Throughout this "roller coaster" year, Teigen said she had seen beauty in watching people support her family throughout her difficult pregnancy and eventual miscarriage. "Seeing people rally around us has been really beautiful. There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it’s also been so wonderful that we have prevailed," she shared. "Whatever love we put out into the world 10 years ago, we’re getting it back tenfold."

After years following a strict diet and constantly exercising as part of her modeling career, Teigen said she's moved into a different category of wellness. "It's more important for me to enjoy things as they come. I put my mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," she explained. "I've spent too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. Now I know it's on the ground playing with my kids or going to a park or an aquarium."