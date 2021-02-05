Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Ode of 'Regret' to Son Jack, Who Would Have Been Born This Week

✖

Chrissy Teigen is still mourning the loss of her child Jack following a miscarriage. The mom-of-two revealed that she would have given birth to him this week had things gone as planned. Sadly, she has a few regrets about that tragic day.

While sharing a few photos from her husband John Legend's music video set for "Wild" which she starred in, she posted them with a lengthy caption. "These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on my belly trick at the end," she explained.

"I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I'll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so," she continued. "He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I'd probably be holding him as we speak." She then detailed why she's filled with regret, admitting she never looked at his face because she was so terrified that it would haunt her knowing she would never hold him again. However, now she wishes she had.

"I am so full of regret that I didn't look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse. This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren't on any sort of schedule," she said before ended her note to fans. "Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. [Red heart emoji] and I love you jack. I miss you so so much."

Teigen revealed the devastating news by sharing a heartbreaking black-and-white photo with fans. She also told her fans that while that day was going to be incredibly hard for everyone involved, she wanted Legend and her mom, Vilailuck, to take photos as memories. When she shared those images with followers, several flocked to support Teigen, while some scolded her for being so open. However, in true Teigen fashion, she remained unphased by the hate and clarified that it was her decision and she stands by it without regret.