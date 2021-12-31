Celebrity Deaths 2021: Remembering the Stars and Notable Figures We Lost This Past Year

It’s never easy to say goodbye to those we love and admire. Each year, we bid farewell to people who’ve impacted our lives in more ways than one — through laughs in our favorite TV show or a tune from a track we’ll sing forever or a performance like no other that has moved us for years to come. Those who have touched our hearts with their talent will be remembered for years to come amid a longstanding legacy that has blessed us through comedy, music, drama and more.
This year we said goodbye to a bevy of talent, including the likes of longtime news anchor Larry King, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, child star Dustin Diamond, Jessica Walter, Cloris Leachman, Michael Nesmith of The Monkees and most recently, on Dec. 31, Betty White who was just 18 days shy of celebrating her 100th birthday.
As we say hello to a new year and farewell to 2021, we look at all the talent we lost, from actors to directors, musicians to comedians, and more. Scroll to read a complete list or watch the video above for an in-depth tribute from PopCulture.com.
January 2021
- Gregory Sierra, Jan. 25, 1937 – Jan. 4, 2021
- Tanya Roberts, Oct. 15, 1955 – Jan. 4, 2021
- Deezer D (Dearon Thompson), March 10, 1965 – Jan. 7, 2021
- Marion Ramsey, May 10, 1947 – Jan. 7, 2021
- John Reilly, Nov. 11, 1934 – Jan. 9, 2021
- Angie Jakusz, March 27, 1980 – Jan. 8, 2021
- Siegfried Fischbacher, June 13, 1939 – Jan. 13, 2021
- Sylvain Sylvain, Feb. 14, 1951 – Jan. 13, 2021
- Joanne Rogers, March 9, 1928 – Jan. 14, 2021
- Mira Furlan, Sept. 7, 1955 – Jan. 20, 2021
- Hank Aaron, Feb. 5, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2021
- Song Yoo Jung, June 8, 1994 – Jan. 23, 2021
- Larry King, Nov. 19, 1933 – Jan. 23, 2021
- Hal Holbrook, Feb. 17, 1925 – Jan. 23, 2021
- Cloris Leachman, April 30, 1926 – Jan. 27, 2021
- Cicely Tyson, Dec. 19, 1924 – Jan. 28, 2021
- Sophie, Sept. 17, 1986 – Jan. 30, 2021
February 2021
- Dustin Diamond, Jan. 7, 1977 – Feb. 1, 2021
- Christopher Plummer, Dec. 13, 1929 – Feb. 5, 2021
- Larry Flynt, Nov. 1, 1942 – Feb. 10, 2021
- Rush Limbaugh, Jan. 12, 1951 – Feb. 17, 2021
- Jahmil French, July 29, 1991 – March 1, 2021
March 2021
- Reggie Warren, Oct. 25, 1968 – March 14, 2021
- George Segal, Feb. 13, 1934 – March 23, 2021
- Jessica Walter, Jan. 31, 1941 – March 24, 2021
- Richard Gilliland, Jan. 23, 1950 – March 18, 2021
April 2021
- John Paragon, Dec. 9, 1954 – April 3, 2021
- Paul Ritter, March 5, 1966 – April 5, 2021
- Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, June 10, 1921 – April 9, 2021
- DMX, Dec. 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021
- Joseph Siravo, Feb. 12, 1957 – April 11, 2021
- Helen McCrory, Aug. 17, 1968 – April 16, 2021
- Black Rob, June 8, 1968 – April 17, 2021
- Jim Steinman, Nov. 1, 1947 – April 19, 2021
- Frank McRae, March 18, 1941 – April 29, 2021
May 2021
- Olympia Dukakis, June 20, 1931 – May 1, 2021
- Tawny Kitaen, Aug. 5, 1961 – May 7, 2021
- Lloyd Price, March 9, 1933 – May 10, 2021
- Norman Lloyd, Nov. 8, 1914 – May 11, 2021
- Charles Grodin, April 21, 1935 – May 18, 2021
- Mark York, Nov. 17, 1965 – May 19, 2021
- Samuel E. Wright, Nov. 20, 1946 – May 25, 2021
- Robert Hogan, Sept. 28, 1933 – May 27, 2021
- Gavin MacLeod, Feb. 28, 1931 – May 29, 2021
June 2021
- Ernie Lively, Jan. 29, 1947 – June 3, 2021
- Ray MacDonnell, March 5, 1928 – June 10, 2021
- Clarence Williams III, Aug. 21, 1939 – June 4, 2021
- Johnny Solinger, Aug. 7, 1965 – June 26, 2021
- Stuart Damon, Feb. 5, 1937 – June 29, 2021
July 2021
- Richard Donner, April 24, 1930 – July 5, 2021
- William Smith, March 24, 1933 – July 5, 2021
- Suzzanne Douglas, April 12, 1957 – July 6, 2021
- Robert Downey Sr., June 24, 1936 – July 7, 2021
- Dilip Kumar, Dec. 11, 1922 – July 7, 2021
- Chick Vennera, March 27, 1947 – July 7, 2021
- Charlie Robinson, Nov. 9, 1945 – July 11, 2021
- Jeff LaBar, Nov. 9, 1945 – July 11, 2021
- Biz Markie, April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021
- Jackie Mason, June 9, 1928 – July 24, 2021
August 2021
- Pat Hitchcock, July 7, 1928 – Aug. 9, 2021
- Eddie Paskey, Aug. 20, 1939 – Aug. 17, 2021
- Sonny Chiba, Jan. 22, 1939 – Aug. 19, 2021
- Rod Gilbert, July 1, 1941 – Aug. 19, 2021
- Don Everly, Feb. 1, 1937– Aug. 21, 2021
- Charlie Watts, June 2, 1941 – Aug. 24, 2021
- Ed Asner, Nov. 15, 1929 – Aug. 29, 2021
September 2021
- Gregg Leakes, Aug. 18, 1955 – Sept.1, 2021
- Sarah Harding, Nov. 17, 1981 – Sept. 5, 2021
- Michael K. Williams, Nov. 22, 1966 – Sept. 6, 2021
- Norm Macdonald, Oct. 17, 1959 – Sept. 14, 2021
- Willie Garson, Feb. 20, 1964 – Sept. 21, 2021
October 2021
- William Lucking, June 17, 1941 – Oct. 18, 2021
- James Michael Tyler, May 28, 1962 – Oct. 24, 2021
- Peter Scolari, Sept. 12, 1955 – Oct. 22, 2021
November 2021
- Virgil Abloh, Sept. 30, 1980 – Nov. 28, 2021
- Peter Aykroyd, Nov. 19, 1955 – Nov. 6, 2021
- Dean Stockwell, March 5, 1936 – Nov. 7, 2021
- Young Dolph, July 27, 1985 – Nov. 17, 2021
- Joey Morgan, 1993 – Nov. 21, 2021
- Stephen Sondheim, March 22, 1930 – Nov. 26, 2021
- Eddie Mekka, June 14, 1952 – Nov. 27, 2021
December 2021
- Carlos Marin, Oct. 13, 1968 – Dec. 8, 2021
- Demaryius Thomas, Dec. 25, 1987 – Dec. 9, 2021
- Michael Nesmith, Dec. 30, 1942 – Dec. 10, 2021
- Anne Rice, Oct. 4, 1941 – Dec. 11, 2021
- Vicente Fernandez, Feb. 17, 1940 – Dec. 12, 2021
- Jason Hitch, 1976 – Dec. 14, 2021
- Drakeo the Ruler, Dec. 1, 1993 – Dec. 19, 2021
- Joan Didion, Dec. 5, 1934 – Dec. 23, 2021
- Jean-Marc Vallée, March 9, 1963 – Dec. 26, 2021
- John Madden, April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021
- Tiffani Hale, July 30, 1975 – Dec. 25, 2021
- Betty White, Jan. 17, 1922 – Dec. 31, 2021