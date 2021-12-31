Celebrity Deaths 2021: Remembering the Stars and Notable Figures We Lost This Past Year

It’s never easy to say goodbye to those we love and admire. Each year, we bid farewell to people who’ve impacted our lives in more ways than one — through laughs in our favorite TV show or a tune from a track we’ll sing forever or a performance like no other that has moved us for years to come. Those who have touched our hearts with their talent will be remembered for years to come amid a longstanding legacy that has blessed us through comedy, music, drama and more.

This year we said goodbye to a bevy of talent, including the likes of longtime news anchor Larry King, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, child star Dustin Diamond, Jessica Walter, Cloris Leachman, Michael Nesmith of The Monkees and most recently, on Dec. 31, Betty White who was just 18 days shy of celebrating her 100th birthday.



As we say hello to a new year and farewell to 2021, we look at all the talent we lost, from actors to directors, musicians to comedians, and more. Scroll to read a complete list or watch the video above for an in-depth tribute from PopCulture.com.

January 2021

Tanya Roberts

Gregory Sierra , Jan. 25, 1937 – Jan. 4, 2021

Jan. 25, 1937 – Jan. 4, 2021 Tanya Roberts , Oct. 15, 1955 – Jan. 4, 2021

, Oct. 15, 1955 – Jan. 4, 2021 Deezer D (Dearon Thompson) , March 10, 1965 – Jan. 7, 2021

, March 10, 1965 – Jan. 7, 2021 Marion Ramsey , May 10, 1947 – Jan. 7, 2021

, May 10, 1947 – Jan. 7, 2021 John Reilly , Nov. 11, 1934 – Jan. 9, 2021

, Nov. 11, 1934 – Jan. 9, 2021 Angie Jakusz , March 27, 1980 – Jan. 8, 2021

, March 27, 1980 – Jan. 8, 2021 Siegfried Fischbacher , June 13, 1939 – Jan. 13, 2021

June 13, 1939 – Jan. 13, 2021 Sylvain Sylvain , Feb. 14, 1951 – Jan. 13, 2021

, Feb. 14, 1951 – Jan. 13, 2021 Joanne Rogers , March 9, 1928 – Jan. 14, 2021

, March 9, 1928 – Jan. 14, 2021 Mira Furlan , Sept. 7, 1955 – Jan. 20, 2021

, Sept. 7, 1955 – Jan. 20, 2021 Hank Aaron , Feb. 5, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2021

, Feb. 5, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2021 Song Yoo Jung , June 8, 1994 – Jan. 23, 2021

, June 8, 1994 – Jan. 23, 2021 Larry King , Nov. 19, 1933 – Jan. 23, 2021

, Nov. 19, 1933 – Jan. 23, 2021 Hal Holbrook , Feb. 17, 1925 – Jan. 23, 2021

, Feb. 17, 1925 – Jan. 23, 2021 Cloris Leachman , April 30, 1926 – Jan. 27, 2021

, April 30, 1926 – Jan. 27, 2021 Cicely Tyson , Dec. 19, 1924 – Jan. 28, 2021

, Dec. 19, 1924 – Jan. 28, 2021 Sophie, Sept. 17, 1986 – Jan. 30, 2021

February 2021

Christopher Plummer

Dustin Diamond , Jan. 7, 1977 – Feb. 1, 2021

, Jan. 7, 1977 – Feb. 1, 2021 Christopher Plummer , Dec. 13, 1929 – Feb. 5, 2021

, Dec. 13, 1929 – Feb. 5, 2021 Larry Flynt , Nov. 1, 1942 – Feb. 10, 2021

, Nov. 1, 1942 – Feb. 10, 2021 Rush Limbaugh , Jan. 12, 1951 – Feb. 17, 2021



, Jan. 12, 1951 – Feb. 17, 2021 Jahmil French, July 29, 1991 – March 1, 2021

March 2021

Jessica Walter

Reggie Warren , Oct. 25, 1968 – March 14, 2021

, Oct. 25, 1968 – March 14, 2021 George Segal , Feb. 13, 1934 – March 23, 2021

, Feb. 13, 1934 – March 23, 2021 Jessica Walter, Jan. 31, 1941 – March 24, 2021

Jan. 31, 1941 – March 24, 2021 Richard Gilliland, Jan. 23, 1950 – March 18, 2021



April 2021

DMX

John Paragon, Dec. 9, 1954 – April 3, 2021

Dec. 9, 1954 – April 3, 2021 Paul Ritter , March 5, 1966 – April 5, 2021



, March 5, 1966 – April 5, 2021 Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh , June 10, 1921 – April 9, 2021



, June 10, 1921 – April 9, 2021 DMX , Dec. 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021

Dec. 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021 Joseph Siravo , Feb. 12, 1957 – April 11, 2021

, Feb. 12, 1957 – April 11, 2021 Helen McCrory , Aug. 17, 1968 – April 16, 2021

, Aug. 17, 1968 – April 16, 2021 Black Rob, June 8, 1968 – April 17, 2021

June 8, 1968 – April 17, 2021 Jim Steinman , Nov. 1, 1947 – April 19, 2021

, Nov. 1, 1947 – April 19, 2021 Frank McRae, March 18, 1941 – April 29, 2021



May 2021

Olympia D

Olympia Dukakis , June 20, 1931 – May 1, 2021

, June 20, 1931 – May 1, 2021 Tawny Kitaen , Aug. 5, 1961 – May 7, 2021

, Aug. 5, 1961 – May 7, 2021 Lloyd Price , March 9, 1933 – May 10, 2021

, March 9, 1933 – May 10, 2021 Norman Lloyd , Nov. 8, 1914 – May 11, 2021

, Nov. 8, 1914 – May 11, 2021 Charles Grodin , April 21, 1935 – May 18, 2021

, April 21, 1935 – May 18, 2021 Mark York , Nov. 17, 1965 – May 19, 2021

, Nov. 17, 1965 – May 19, 2021 Samuel E. Wright , Nov. 20, 1946 – May 25, 2021

, Nov. 20, 1946 – May 25, 2021 Robert Hogan, Sept. 28, 1933 – May 27, 2021

Sept. 28, 1933 – May 27, 2021 Gavin MacLeod, Feb. 28, 1931 – May 29, 2021

June 2021

Ernie Lively with daughter Blake

Ernie Lively, Jan. 29, 1947 – June 3, 2021

Jan. 29, 1947 – June 3, 2021 Ray MacDonnell , March 5, 1928 – June 10, 2021

, March 5, 1928 – June 10, 2021 Clarence Williams III, Aug. 21, 1939 – June 4, 2021

Aug. 21, 1939 – June 4, 2021 Johnny Solinger , Aug. 7, 1965 – June 26, 2021

, Aug. 7, 1965 – June 26, 2021 Stuart Damon, Feb. 5, 1937 – June 29, 2021

July 2021

Richard Donner

Richard Donner , April 24, 1930 – July 5, 2021

, April 24, 1930 – July 5, 2021 William Smith , March 24, 1933 – July 5, 2021

, March 24, 1933 – July 5, 2021 Suzzanne Douglas, April 12, 1957 – July 6, 2021

April 12, 1957 – July 6, 2021 Robert Downey Sr., June 24, 1936 – July 7, 2021

June 24, 1936 – July 7, 2021 Dilip Kumar , Dec. 11, 1922 – July 7, 2021

, Dec. 11, 1922 – July 7, 2021 Chick Vennera , March 27, 1947 – July 7, 2021

, March 27, 1947 – July 7, 2021 Charlie Robinson , Nov. 9, 1945 – July 11, 2021

, Nov. 9, 1945 – July 11, 2021 Jeff LaBar , Nov. 9, 1945 – July 11, 2021

, Nov. 9, 1945 – July 11, 2021 Biz Markie , April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021

, April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021 Jackie Mason, June 9, 1928 – July 24, 2021



August 2021

Ed Asner

Pat Hitchcock , July 7, 1928 – Aug. 9, 2021



, July 7, 1928 – Aug. 9, 2021 Eddie Paskey, Aug. 20, 1939 – Aug. 17, 2021

Aug. 20, 1939 – Aug. 17, 2021 Sonny Chiba , Jan. 22, 1939 – Aug. 19, 2021

, Jan. 22, 1939 – Aug. 19, 2021 Rod Gilber t , July 1, 1941 – Aug. 19, 2021

, July 1, 1941 – Aug. 19, 2021 Don Everly, Feb. 1, 1937– Aug. 21, 2021

Feb. 1, 1937– Aug. 21, 2021 Charlie Watts , June 2, 1941 – Aug. 24, 2021

, June 2, 1941 – Aug. 24, 2021 Ed Asner, Nov. 15, 1929 – Aug. 29, 2021



September 2021

Michael K. Williams

Gregg Leakes, Aug. 18, 1955 – Sept.1, 2021

Aug. 18, 1955 – Sept.1, 2021 Sarah Harding, Nov. 17, 1981 – Sept. 5, 2021

Nov. 17, 1981 – Sept. 5, 2021 Michael K. Williams, Nov. 22, 1966 – Sept. 6, 2021

Nov. 22, 1966 – Sept. 6, 2021 Norm Macdonald, Oct. 17, 1959 – Sept. 14, 2021



Oct. 17, 1959 – Sept. 14, 2021 Willie Garson, Feb. 20, 1964 – Sept. 21, 2021



October 2021

Peter Scolari

William Lucking , June 17, 1941 – Oct. 18, 2021

, June 17, 1941 – Oct. 18, 2021 James Michael Tyler , May 28, 1962 – Oct. 24, 2021

, May 28, 1962 – Oct. 24, 2021 Peter Scolari, Sept. 12, 1955 – Oct. 22, 2021



November 2021

Peter Aykroyd

Virgil Abloh , Sept. 30, 1980 – Nov. 28, 2021



, Sept. 30, 1980 – Nov. 28, 2021 Peter Aykroyd , Nov. 19, 1955 – Nov. 6, 2021

, Nov. 19, 1955 – Nov. 6, 2021 Dean Stockwell, March 5, 1936 – Nov. 7, 2021

March 5, 1936 – Nov. 7, 2021 Young Dolph , July 27, 1985 – Nov. 17, 2021

, July 27, 1985 – Nov. 17, 2021 Joey Morgan , 1993 – Nov. 21, 2021

, 1993 – Nov. 21, 2021 Stephen Sondheim , March 22, 1930 – Nov. 26, 2021

, March 22, 1930 – Nov. 26, 2021 Eddie Mekka, June 14, 1952 – Nov. 27, 2021



December 2021

Betty White