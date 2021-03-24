George Segal, 'The Goldbergs' Star, Dead at 87

✖

George Segal, one of the stars of The Goldbergs, has died. He was 87. According to Deadline, Segal passed away on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California as a result of complications from bypass surgery.

In addition to his work on The Goldbergs, Segal also starred in projects such as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Where's Poppa?, and Just Shoot Me. Over the past eight years, he has been starring on The Goldbergs as Albert "Pops" Solomon, the father of Wendi McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg. The last episode that he filmed for the series before his death was episode 16, which will air on April 7. The ABC show will reportedly pay tribute to Segal on-air at some point this season.

This story is developing.