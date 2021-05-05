DMX Reflected on His Life in Last Recorded Interview Before His Death

✖

Just weeks before his death at the age of 50, DMX, real name Earl Simmons, sat down for what would be his final recorded interview. Taking place back in March, the interview with TVOne's Uncensored is set to air on May 16, a little more than a month after the famed musician died in a New York hospital, and found DMX opening up about his personal life and legacy.

Reflecting on his journey, the "X Gon' Give It to Ya" rapper said, "I always say I'm gonna look back on my life just before I go and thank God for every moment. For every single moment." According to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper also opened up about his struggles to reach success, revealing that he was told numerous times at an early age that he wasn't going to make it as an artist or live long, telling Uncensored, "Up until I was 20, I was told I wouldn't live to see 20." The rapper said it became his mission to "outlive everybody's expectations. And not just outlive but outperform, outlast 'em." He added during the interview, "Every good idea is a gift from God, and how you say thank you is by using it."

DMX died on April 9 after being rushed to a New York hospital a week earlier after he suffered a heart attack at home. He remained on life support before his family announced in a statement that he passed away as "a warrior who fought till the very end." The rapper was laid to rest on Sunday, April 25. Just days later, on April 29, Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, the nation's largest Black-owned media company, announced DMX's final interview would air on TVOne in May, sharing that in the interview, the rapper "opens up about his personal life in his own words."

"DMX sat down with our team and was completely UNCENSORED," Hughes said in a statement. "We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it's truly divine intervention. I thank Nikki from SWIRL films for staying the course because he kept telling her 'no,' but thankfully we were able to make it happen. His family, fan club, friends, and supporters will be happy with the way he told his story for the last time. The two-part special will air directly before the annual Urban One Honors. I’m particularly excited because I feel like this will be the biggest night in TVOne History."

Part one of the two-part special, Uncensored DMX, is scheduled to air Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. E.T. on TVOne. NewsOne reports the interview will precede the Urban One Honors, which will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author and news anchor Roland Martin.