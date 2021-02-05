Christopher Plummer Has Died; 'Knives Out' and 'Sound of Music' Actor Dead at 91

✖

Christopher Plummer, a legendary Hollywood actor possibly best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died at his home in Connecticut. He was 91 years old. His family confirmed the news, and his longtime manager, Lou Pitt, released a statement.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words," Pitt said, as reported by Deadline. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Christopher Plummer had a very successful career in Hollywood. He was one of the few actors to win an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and a Tony Award, considered the Triple Crown of acting. Plummer also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Flim Award. Plummer won his Academy Award in 2011 (Best Supporting Actor) for his role in Beginners. In 2018, Plummer was nominated for the same award for his role in All the Money in the World, making him the oldest person to be nominated for an acting category at 88.

One of Plummer's final roles was the 2019 film Knives Out, which had an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jaime Lee Curtis, and Ana de Armas. Knives Out received critical acclaim and were nominated for multiple awards.

"I loved it immediately," Plummer said in a 2019 interview with Parade when talking about reading the script of Knives Out. "I loved its irreverent darkness, and when it was finally done, I thought [director] Rian Johnson really made it move from one scene to the other beautifully. It was a very difficult thing to do, and he did it marvelously."

Christopher Plummer's film and TV career began in the 1950s. But he started gaining attention when he starred in The Sound of Music in 1965. The actor played the role of Captain Georg von Trapp and starred alongside Julie Andrews. The Sound of Music was a huge success, winning four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Plummer was born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1929. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Taylor, and his daughter, Amanda Plummer.