John Reilly, 'General Hospital' and 'Passions' Star, Dead at 84

John Reilly, the famed soap opera actor who has appeared in General Hospital and Passions, has died. According to TVLine, Reilly died on Saturday evening at the age of 84. Reilly's daughter, actor and TikTok personality Caitlin Reilly shared the news via Instagram, as she posted a throwback photo of herself and her father to pay tribute to him.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out," Caitlin wrote on Instagram. "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I'm so grateful he was mine. I'm so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don't know what I'm going to do, but I know he'll be with me. I love you forever Daddy." Those who worked alongside Reilly are also paying tribute to him. Finola Hughes, who plays Anna and Alex Devane on General Hospital, said "He was a big brother to me. The kindest man you could ever find. I cannot express how sorry I am to hear of his passing."

Reilly, who was born in Chicago, got his start on projects such as As the World Turns (on which he portrayed Dr. Dan Stewart), How the West Was Won, Quincy M.E., and Dallas (as Roy Ralston). He made his debut on General Hospital, the last remaining soap opera on ABC, back in February 1984. At the time, he portrayed Sean Donely, Robert Scorpio's former boss at the World Security Bureau. Donely was quite the foil when Frisco and Felicia went on an Aztec treasure hunt. After the character ultimately got a redemption arc, Donely became romantically involved with actor Tiffany Hall (played by Sharon Wyatt).

Reilly appeared on General Hospital over the course of 11 years. After he left the daytime soap opera, the actor continued his steady work in the entertainment realm. According to TVLine, he voiced Hawkeye/Clint Barton on the animated Iron Man series, played Kelly Taylor's dad on Beverly Hills, 90210, and then had lengthy runs on both Sunset Beach (as Del Douglas) and Passions (in which he replaced the late David Bailey as Alistair Crane). He also appeared on General Hospital: Night Shift, during which he reprised his role as Donely. Reilly last appeared on General Hospital in 2013.