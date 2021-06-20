Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Rare Photo of Dad on Father's Day

✖

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure shared a new photo with her father to mark Father's Day on Sunday. Bure does not often share photos with her father, Robert Cameron, but she broke that rule to brag about her father, whom she called the "cutest" and "really funny." Robert and Barbara Cameron are also parents to actor Kirk Cameron, Bridgette Cameron, and Melissa Cameron.

"I don’t wanna brag, but I will," Bure wrote on Instagram. "My dad, Robert, is SO rad. Not only is he the cutest, but he’s also really funny. He’ll drop anything he’s doing for us kids, our mom, and his friends. What a man. He’s a big softy and cries a lot... because he’s so appreciative of life and God’s blessings. Happy Father’s Day Dad!! I love you." Bure included a photo with her parents, as well as a brief video of her father reading a Father's Day card.

Last year, Bure shared a photo with Robert at the Fuller House Season 5 premiere, jokingly assuring her fans Robert was not Bob Saget, her on-screen dad in Full House. "He loves us kids unconditionally, will drop anything he’s doing to be there for us, will fix everything, is the best unpaid therapist, has the funniest dry sense of humor and hands down, has the funniest laugh you’ve ever heard," she wrote of her father in June 2020. That post prompted Saget to chime in, "Happy Father’s Day to Robert. He is truly one of the best fathers I’ve ever known."

Bure, 45, starred as DJ Tanner on Full House and the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars and was a co-host on The View. She also stars as Aurora Teagarden in the Hallmark original movie franchise. Her most recent movie for Hallmark is Aurora Teagarden: How to Con a Con, which debuted in March. Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, have three children, Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

During a September 2020 interview with PopCulture, Bure defended a PDA photo with Valeri that caused a social media firestorm. Bure is outspoken about her Christian values and faith, but many thought the PDA photo wasn't appropriate. Bure was surprised that the photo in question, which showed Valeri with his hand on Bure's breast, caused such an outrage on social media.

"It's like you just never know, but this, it really wasn't, it was never intended to make some sort of statement, and I didn't even know that it would get any backlash," Bure told PopCulture. "Especially because I know my relationship with my husband, who doesn't like being on social media, [he] was willing to take a picture and say, 'Yeah, you could post this one 'cause it's funny.' It was like, 'awesome!' I was just so happy, but I never expected it to have so many comments, and then, just go viral basically."