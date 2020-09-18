Candace Cameron Bure Speaks out About Photo With Husband Valeri Bure: 'I Like PDA If It's Done Tastefully' (Exclusive)

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared a photo with fans of her and husband Valeri Bure that sent some onlookers into a frenzy. The image featured her and Valeri as they posed for a picture; however, Valeri's hand was placed on his wife, Cameron Bure's breast. Being a woman of Christian faith, while some of her fans loved their show of affection — as the photo was meant sort of as a joke — others criticized the actress for posting it on a public platform.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cameron Bure admitted that she supports PDA if it's done right, and appreciates the fact that after two decades of marriage, the two can still keep things spicy. "I'm used to the criticism," she started after being asked if she's frustrated at the unexpected backlash. "I mean, you never know what you're gonna get with social media, so I take it all with a laugh and a grain of salt."

View this post on Instagram sweet and spicy ❤️🙌🏼🌶 24 years and counting 😉 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

"It's like you just never know, but this, it really wasn't, it was never intended to make some sort of statement, and I didn't even know that it would get any backlash," she admitted. "Especially because I know my relationship with my husband, who doesn't like being on social media, [he] was willing to take a picture and say, 'Yeah, you could post this one 'cause it's funny.' It was like, 'awesome!' I was just so happy, but I never expected it to have so many comments, and then, just go viral basically."

She continued, "And it was all in good fun, but I did repost it because I thought it's actually sad to me if — I'm trying to choose my words wisely — I like PDA if it's done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that's party of why we are such a close family. And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, 'Ah, you've been married. Ah, you stopped having sex. Oh, it's so boring.' And I'm like, 'No, but it doesn't have to be that way.' So the fact that I'm still having fun and it's spicy and it's sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that's a huge part of why we're still married."

While she did receive a lot of praise for reposting, her longtime co-star Bob Saget came to the pair's defense, saying, "Love you guys and congrats on second base!!! [heart emoji]," according to Good Housekeeping. While the backlash was a surprise, Cameron Bure has been in the public eye for quite some time now and is more than use to mixed reactions.

In the meantime, the mom-of-three has been busy with her new "Love Over All" product and apparel line with DaySpring. "I wanted to create products that not only reflect my faith but encourage people and give them hope, and share love and kindness, but I wanted to do it with products that are stylistically pleasing and contemporary and [that] feel current." Click here to visit her website. For more on your favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.