Candace Cameron Bure Gushes Over Husband Valeri in New Poolside Photos

Candace Cameron Bure recently took to social media to gush over her husband, Valeri Bure. In the series of photos, the Fuller House star posted with her man poolside while she was dressed in a pink floral dress, and her husband looked dapper in jeans and a suit top with yellow shoes. "My husband," she captioned the sweet photos.

Naturally, fans flooded the comment section to show their love and support for the cute pair. A number of celebrity friends also shared their thoughts, with TLC lead singer Chili writing, "Oh yall CUTE CUTE and STILL GLOWING PTL," while Tamera Mowry echoed with several heart emojis. Someone else wrote, "Oooooh that's a good lookin' couple right there!! Show'em how it's done y'all!"

The couple hasn't been shy in the past about showing their affection for one another publicly. In 2020, Cameron-Bure was criticized after a photo she shared of her and her husband where he was grabbing her breast and some were not okay with that. The actress isn't shy about sharing her Christian values, and some felt that she didn't align with those values by sharing that photo; however, she was quick to share her thoughts on the opinions others had about it during an interview with PopCulture.

"I'm used to the criticism," she started. "I mean, you never know what you're gonna get with social media, so I take it all with a laugh and a grain of salt." She then added, "It's like you just never know, but this, it was never intended to make some sort of statement, and I didn't even know that it would get any backlash, especially because I know my relationship with my husband, who doesn't like being on social media, [he] was willing to take a picture and say, 'Yeah, you could post this one 'cause it's funny.' It was like, 'Awesome!' I was just so happy, but I never expected it to have so many comments, and then just go viral basically."

"And it was all in good fun," she continued. "But I did repost it because I thought it's actually sad to me if — I'm trying to choose my words wisely — I like PDA if it's done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that's part of why we are such a close family. And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, 'Oh, it's so boring.' And I'm like, 'No, but it doesn't have to be that way.' So the fact that I'm still having fun and it's spicy and it's sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that's a huge part of why we're still married."