Bruce Willis Speaks out After Being Told to Leave Pharmacy for Not Wearing Face Mask

Bruce Willis is apologizing after he was photographed at a Los Angeles pharmacy without wearing a face mask Sunday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the California city. The Die Hard actor told PEOPLE in a statement that his failure to wear a mask was an “error in judgement,” adding, “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

The actor, 65, was photographed leaving a Rite Aid in Los Angeles wearing a black jacket, a striped shirt, jeans and a scarf that was coiled around his neck. Page Six reported that Willis was asked to leave the store by an employee because of his lack of mask. After the photos went viral, the Moonlighting actor trended on Twitter as fans expressed how disappointed and angry they were at him for foregoing safety measures as Los Angeles County tops 944,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the highest of any U.S. county at the moment, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

Back at at the start of coronavirus pandemic, Willis joined ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, at the family’s Idaho home to quarantine. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, remained at home in Los Angeles. Scout explained in April that the trio originally was supposed to join the rest of the blended family in Idaho, but a freak accident caused the two groups to quarantine separately.

“My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—ing with hypothermic needles that she found,” Scout shared on the Dopey podcast in April. “So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. …My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Scout added of having her parents back together in the house, “It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute. It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.”