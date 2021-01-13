Bruce Willis Fans Groan After ‘Die Hard’ Star Refuses to Wear Face Mask in Pharmacy

Celebrity

Bruce Willis fans are groaning after the Die Hard star was caught refusing to wear a face mask in a pharmacy. According to Page Six, a source told the outlet that Willis was asked to leave a Rite Aid in Los Angeles for not complying with store mask requirements. The actor allegedly upset other customers by not masking-up while shopping, and he left without making a purchase when asked to put one on or leave.

A photo of Willis was also shared, and revealed that he had been wearing a bandana around his neck, which may have easily served the purpose of a face mask. Page Six noted that it had reached out to Willis’ representatives for comment, but the request had not been returned at the time of this writing. The story and photo and have been circulating on social media, and Twitter users are going off on Willis for refusing to wear a mask as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise across the country. “The biggest bada— in this story is whichever Rite-Aid employee told Bruce Willis to f— off,” wrote cartoonist and animator Kelly Turnbull. Scroll down to see more reactions.

