Bruce Willis Fans Groan After ‘Die Hard’ Star Refuses to Wear Face Mask in Pharmacy

Bruce Willis fans are groaning after the Die Hard star was caught refusing to wear a face mask in a pharmacy. According to Page Six, a source told the outlet that Willis was asked to leave a Rite Aid in Los Angeles for not complying with store mask requirements. The actor allegedly upset other customers by not masking-up while shopping, and he left without making a purchase when asked to put one on or leave.

A photo of Willis was also shared, and revealed that he had been wearing a bandana around his neck, which may have easily served the purpose of a face mask. Page Six noted that it had reached out to Willis’ representatives for comment, but the request had not been returned at the time of this writing. The story and photo and have been circulating on social media, and Twitter users are going off on Willis for refusing to wear a mask as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise across the country. “The biggest bada— in this story is whichever Rite-Aid employee told Bruce Willis to f— off,” wrote cartoonist and animator Kelly Turnbull. Scroll down to see more reactions.

Look Who’s Coughing ugh wait that sucks gimme a second https://t.co/5tkzLGNCjc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 12, 2021

Die Hard: With A Ventilator https://t.co/6idF6cIoa5 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 12, 2021

Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You’re a dick, Bruce. https://t.co/iy6flKH8JY — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 12, 2021

if we demonized winona for shoplifting at saks we can die laughing at bruce willis for making a stink about wearing a mask at RITE AID https://t.co/Qg1HlTvF1E — devon of nine (@dynamofire) January 12, 2021

I am shocked that Bruce Willis is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/WtIxOvJ75X — Jessica Glynne (@BrokenGlynne) January 12, 2021

I sent this news to my son, who texted back, “Well, he is unbreakable.” My son’s bar mitzvah isn’t till next week, but I think I’m gonna call it early: Today he is a man. https://t.co/gkoQynlhVE — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) January 12, 2021

To all my healthcare providers in Los Angeles on the frontlines of the pandemic seeing countless patients die. If you see this “die hard” Republican Bruce Willis, just know he was kicked out of a LA Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to wear a mask. https://t.co/gPE98DeVmi pic.twitter.com/wOnyl8UPeU — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 12, 2021

“If you disrespect everybody that you run into / How in the world do you think anybody ‘sposed to respect you.” — Bruce Willis, in 1986 his cover of The Staple Singers’ “Respect Yourself.” https://t.co/gFnnrsXrx5 — Keith Caulfield (@keith_caulfield) January 12, 2021

Washed-up hack Bruce Willis was kicked out of a Rite Aid for not wearing a mask. Absolutely terrible role model and irresponsible behavior from a supposed “icon.” Bruce should be ashamed of himself. Perhaps he’s preparing for his next role in the upcoming Die Hard in a Pharmacy. — Uncovering The Truth (@thebr0keb0i) January 12, 2021

surely the negative press can’t have been worth just pulling the bandana over his nose for a minute???? https://t.co/RApll4nRBD — Olivia Messer 🌻 (@OliviaMesser) January 12, 2021

Bruce Willis earlier that day… pic.twitter.com/qUzAQDHAtl — Minnie Plush (@PlushMinnie) January 12, 2021

Bruce Willis after he was asked to wear a mask at the pharmacy: 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AOFLbMmow9 — The City Is Mind (@TheCityIsMind) January 12, 2021

The action stars of the 80’s are either cool now (Arnold, Stallone) or massive turds (Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris) https://t.co/dQzN2xYLjF — Tyler (@tyIerakin) January 12, 2021

can somebody show this to Bruce Willis https://t.co/tQ0eYFMdlj — Al Shipley (@alshipley) January 12, 2021

When I was young I never understood the dark phrase “live long enough to see your heroes fall”



But the older I get, the more incredibly huge figures I never met, and yet respected, disappoint me as if they were friends who betrayed my trust.



Welcome to the party, Bruce Willis https://t.co/4Pr8euikgz — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) January 12, 2021

If I was Bruce Willis, I’d go around 24/7 wearing this one. https://t.co/qoIGmIIbXB pic.twitter.com/D6iH0NwD3C — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) January 12, 2021

twist ending Bruce Willis is a ghost that already died of Covid https://t.co/y7xk5ChoX3 — joey Ⓥ (@mylksteak54_46) January 12, 2021

I am disappointed that Bruce Willis is an anti-masker. Wear a damn mask Bruce. pic.twitter.com/2bd6OMg2eP — TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 (@KLE1967) January 12, 2021

Bruce Willis: Masks are fascism! NO MASKS. Masks infringe our human rights!



Also Bruce Willis: I just *must* wear this scarf – which is perfectly serviceable as a mask – 4 inches below my face because FASHION. https://t.co/iEgSBBx7yz — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) January 12, 2021