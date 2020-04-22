Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Reveals Real Reason He Isn't Self-Isolating With His Wife Emma

✖

Just like the rest of the world, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and their children are self-isolating amidst the coronavirus crisis. But, many questioned Willis and Moore's living arrangements during the quarantine, as the Die Hard actor is currently residing with his ex-wife and their three adult children instead of with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the two young children that they share. Well, there's no need to wonder about this unique living arrangement any longer, as Willis and Moore's daughter, Scout Willis, has set the record straight.

According to PEOPLE, Scout recently joined the Dopey podcast, where she discussed her current living situation with the podcast's host, who just goes by his first name of Dave. She explained that she and some of her family members are hunkered down in her childhood home in Idaho. The question that was on many individuals' minds was why Heming Willis and her two children with Willis, eight-year-old Mabel and five-year-old Evelyn, were not there, too. According to Scout, there was a simple explanation for why her stepmom and half-sisters, who are in Los Angeles, were not able to make the trek to Idaho.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f—— weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” she said. “It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—— with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters,” she added. Elsewhere in the interview, Scout related that spending time with her parents, who divorced in 2000, in the home in which she grew up has been such a special experience.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," she said. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute. It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.”