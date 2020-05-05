Bruce Willis Reunites With Wife Emma Heming After Quarantining With Ex Demi Moore

✖

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, have reunited amid the coronavirus pandemic after the Die Hard actor spent more than a month quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three children. Willis and Heming celebrated their reunion with a day spent enjoying the outdoors along with their two daughters, 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn, which the actress shared on her Instagram Story.

Willis' reunion with Heming and his two youngest children came just before Evelyn's birthday, and featured plenty of fun outdoors as the family enjoyed time riding four-wheelers and smiling for family photos, one of which was taken by budding photographer Mabel. Prior to Willis' return home, he had been spending the initial days of coronavirus quarantine in Idaho with Moore and their daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Scout explained on the Dopey podcast of the unusual circumstances surrounding her father deciding to quarantine apart from his wife and younger daughters, "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—ing with hypothermic needles that she found. So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. ...My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

Scout added of having her parents together in the house, "It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute. It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."

Heming had no problem with Willis' quarantine choice, a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this. ...Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."