Jamie Lynn Spears Faces More Criticism From Former ‘Zoey 101’ Co-Star Over ‘Lies’ in New Book

After exchanging heated words with her sister Britney Spears all week, Jamie Lynn Spears is getting criticism from a new source. Spears’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, hits bookstores on Jan. 18, and her former Zoey 101 costar Alexa Nikolas is calling out her out. Nikolas was fired from the show after two seasons after reports that she and Spears fought constantly backstage. Spears claimed that these fights came from Nikolas feeling “left out” and she had told her costar that she “wouldn’t keep jobs if she continued to treat people” this way.

Nikolas addressed the allegations on Instagram, where she soundly denies Spears’ version of events. “I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there. I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy,” she wrote. “To be honest, it took her a while. I’m guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her. I unfollowed her shortly after because I felt that the whole Britney Spears family situation was deeply saddening and once again I felt Jamie was being fake. Her reaching out all of a sudden felt insecure.”

According to Nikolas, Spears had recently reached out to her asking If she could send her a “gift,” which Nikolas declined, calling it a “typical move” for the “bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying.” She requested that Spears never contact her again. “”She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that,” Nikolas continued. “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years.”

“Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened. I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12 year old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her,” Nikolas said. “You are way better off without her. You don’t need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better. And that’s the truth on that. I don’t mind saying all the things I should say for free.” Spears has not addressed Nikolas’s statement, but she did passive-aggressively like the post on Instagram.