Britney Spears Lashes out at ‘Scum Person’ Jamie Lynn in Latest Fiery Post

Britney Spears is fighting back. After her sister Jamie Lynn Spears gave an interview on Nightline where she claimed that the “Circus” singer scared her with a knife, Spears took to Twitter to share yet another statement calling out her family for their treatment of her. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe!” Spears wrote. “You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”

“I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!” Spears wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

Spears also begged to stop with the “crazy lies” In order to sell her “Hollywood books.” Jamie Lynn is releasing her memoir Things I Should Have Said on Jan. 18. “NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!!” Spears continued. “Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!”

In her Nightline interview, Jamie Lynn had claimed that Spears had locked the two of them in a room with a knife because she was afraid. “I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” Spears said. “That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed that despite it all, she still has love for her older sister. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” the Sweet Magnolias star said. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. [I] went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?” If Spears’ latest statement is any Indication, the discord Is definitely going to continue.