Britney Spears Showcases 'Tight' Butt Exercises While Giving Update on Gym She Burned Down

Britney Spears has finally returned to her burned gym for some new exercises. The singer burned down the home fitness haven last year after leaving some candles lit and forgetting to extinguish them. The repairs are clearly almost done and Spears has returned to the scene of the fire.

In her latest Instagram post, Spears mentioned the current status of the home gym and went on to show fans some of her routines for a "tight buttocks." As the video opens, she explains the status of the gym in a similar fashion to past clips. Her explanation from April was almost like an aside where she admitted burning it down.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym today. And yes, it is the gym that I burned down. It's still not fixed yet, but I'm getting there," Spears says in the video. This echoed her comments from April.

"I haven't been in here for, like, six months, because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down." As The Daily Mail points out, you can see some of the work on the gym in the corner.

Spears explained her exercise routine a bit closer in the caption of the post. As noted, it focused on her rear-end region and includes 100 "side-to-side stretches," 150 squats and 150 jumping jacks.

"These key exercises believe it or not really do help with getting a tight buttocks," Spears says. "I didn't have time to show the full routine in the video …. but trust me it will kick your a**!!!!!"

Seeing Spears back in the gym is a far better sight for most fans. In recent months, she's been the center of controversy over her conservatorship and the "Free Britney" online movement. That conservatorship was extended until August, which shouldn't be an issue since the music icon is still in quarantine.

She's also been heavy on fan's minds in recent weeks due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death. With part of the focus on Confederate statues around the South, Louisiana fans want to see Spears take their place. They even started a petition to do so.