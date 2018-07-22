8 Ways Britney Spears Stays in the Best Shape of Her Life

As Britney Spears shows on Instagram,she is no stranger to a hardcore workout.

Her tiny waist, sculpted stems and toned upper body prove that she’s incredibly fit — as does her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, which was basically three straight hours of cardio three times per week.

The 36-year-old mom of two is boasting her best body ever these days — so what kind of workouts is she doing? And can we directly copy them to get Britney style abs? The answer is “yes,” but in order to get to Britney’s level of fit, here’s a fair warning: “You better work, b—.”

Check out all the ways she’s staying lean, strong and fabulous below.

She Starts Her Mornings off With Some Exercise

“Good morning,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself doing a handstand with her legs in the splits. “May you all have a blessed day.”

We love the pop star’s early morning ritual of a blood rush to the head; with all that brain activity so early in the day, maybe she won’t even need a cup of coffee.

She Works on Her Flexibility

As you may have suspected, Britney’s got some serious skills in the flexibility department — and she confirmed her elastic-like talents when she shared a photo of an ab-baring splits pose on Instagram.

In the snaps, Spears first shows off her abs as she poses in the mirror, following that shot up with a mirror selfie sitting in a split.

“Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way,” she wrote, adding a series of pink emojis to coordinate with her pink sports bra.

The singer told Shape magazine that she does two 90-minute yoga sessions every week.

She’s a Fan of TRX Workouts

Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I'd rather be dancing ??

If you haven’t heard of TRX, it’s time to acquaint yourself with it.

With just two straps and a sturdy door frame, you have a myriad of ways to build your strength and burn fat — and it turns out Britney’s a big fan, too. In a workout video she shared on Instagram, she wore a white bikini top and black sweatpants, doing lunges with a kettlebell press and then some TRX work.

She Doesn’t Neglect Her Abs

Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road ? Can't wait for tomorrow's sold out show in Hong Kong!!

Judging by those chiseled abs of hers, Britney seems to agree with us that the more ab work you do, the more results you see in workouts across the board. Why’s that, you ask? A strong core means the rest of your body will be able to get stronger more easily, resulting in faster results.

In a recent workout video, Britney works her abs while touring in Asia with cable rows, stability ball crunches, side planks with arm extensions, and a plank into child’s pose.

“Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road,” she wrote in the caption.

When She’s Bored, She Turns to Gymnastics

What do you do in the wee hours of the night?… walk on your hands ?

When the “Circus” singer’s got a case of insomnia, she tests her gymnastics skills with some handstands.

“What do you do in the wee hours of the night? … walk on your hands,” she wrote in the caption of an impressive Instagram.

Honestly, we really shouldn’t even be surprised by this hidden talent, given how fit and flexible she is.

Dumbbells Are Her Best Friends

My trainer is amazing. She makes working out sooo fun, but always kicks my butt too ? Keeps me motivated and grounded… the key to success ?

Forget diamonds! Dumbbells are Britney’s best friends, especially when it comes to her frequent gym snaps. There’s no other piece of gym equipment she touts more than her dumbbells, as evidenced by this video of her doing dumbbell work.

Spears tests her strong arms against gravity by doing standing dumbbell presses and lying dumbbell presses followed by another sitting dumbbell press variation. We’re guessing her trainer is having Spears add in the sitting, standing and lying down in order to turn the dumbbell presses into compound moves — working multiple muscle groups and joints at once and therefore burning more calories and fat.

“My trainer is amazing. She makes working out sooo fun, but always kicks my butt too,” Spears wrote in the caption. “Keeps me motivated and grounded… the key to success.”

She Can Drop and Give You 30

Wow Larry! Very impressed.

You say 20? Britney says 30. She’s serving as our fitspo for the day in this video, where she and her manager Larry Rudolph do pushups together outside a tour bus. As usual, she’s rocking a bikini top, showing off her toned bod. All those upper body workouts are clearly paying off!

If you’re already a pushup queen like Britney, try a few tougher variations, like the Chatarunga pushup, diamond pushup or tricep pushup.

She Indulges in Moderation

Claiming some of her favorite foods to be tacos, pizza and ice cream, Britney’s a full supporter of indulging in moderation.

“I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts—they’re the best!” she told E! News. Most nutritionists agree with her — they say it’s better to indulge a craving now (with a portion-controlled serving, of course) than to try and deprive yourself and only binge on it later.

While we’re big believers that healthy food can be delicious, we fully agree that sometimes there’s nothing like your favorite treat to hit the spot!

