Britney Spears is rocking a brand new look! The pop queen debuted a flirty new fringe Monday, showing off the new 'do while sporting a pink bikini with animal print lining in what looks like a beachy paradise. "I did it I finally cut bangs !!!!!!" she wrote in the caption, adding a number of flower and kiss emojis.

Spears' followers didn't hold back in praising her cute new bangs, with one writing, "Yay she’s back. With BANGZZZ!!" Another person declared emphatically that Spears "INVENTED BANGS," while a third wrote, "Malibu Barbie is quivering!!" The "Stronger" singer's beau, Sam Asghari, even joked about her fans' enthusiastic reactions, commenting, "How many comments are going to say 'queen of bangs'?"

Spears has a complicated history with bangs, she revealed on Instagram on May 18. "I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday," the singer wrote at the time. "It was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off."

She added that she felt only "beauty pageant girls" could go without bangs, and with "bad teeth" and the feeling she was "an ugly duckling," that didn't feel like somewhere she belonged. "I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead!!!!’ I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous !!!!" she recalled.

Spears continued that even though she knew she "didn't look good," she felt like it made her cool, and that moment sparked the look she has had for most of her life. "People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again!!!" she concluded.

Spears has been showing off her dance moves from home and relationship with Asghari on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealing in an April video that quickly went viral that she had accidentally burned down her home gym with candles six months prior. "I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," she said in a video shared to Instagram from her gym. "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."