Britney Spears’ Best Instagram Looks of 2018 So Far

Britney Spears has been absolutely killing it on Instagram this year.

The 36-year-old pop princess had been supplying fans with a steady stream of snaps through the first quarter of 2018, and they deserve to be put into the spotlight yet again.

From sparkling dresses to tiny two-pieces, Spears’ fashion is as versatile as it is gorgeous.

Scroll through to see Spears’ best Instagram of 2018 so far.

The “Toxic” singer kicked off the year with a new look at her bikini body.

She spent some time at the beach with her sons and shared several photos in this tiny yellow bikini.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

One of Spears’ fanciest looks of the year is this ensemble, which features a pink dress with a white fur coat.

For the caption, she kept things simple. She just used an emoji of a pink bow.

Another high-class look from the pop singer is the this sequined dress, which was matched with silver heels.

“Had to get a quick shot wearing my favorite dress right before I went into hair and makeup to get ready for the Hollywood Beauty Awards,” SPears wrote. “Thank you to all the people behind the scenes who help us look and feel beautiful – you are what this event is all about!”

Spears’ toned legs are on display in this shot, but her little red dress outfit is just as eye-catching.

“Going out tonight!” she wrote. “Found my red dress!”

Speaking of being toned, Spears regularLy shows followers a glimpse of her life in the gym.

Despite keeping it casual, Spears always selects the most stylish workout gear, such as this yellow sports bra and multi-color short combo.

Even Spears went out for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and she of course did it in style.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer rocked this all-white ensemble while stepping out and just had to show it off to her followers.

This recent snap is from Spears’ campaign for fashion brand Kenzo.

The accompanying photo shows Spears modelling the collection’s green hoodie, the denim cap from the previous shot and a small red backpack.

“This collection is very youthful,” Spears told Vogue. “We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street. We were out there and I had really promiscuous clothes on, which felt odd, but, of course, on film it turned out to be really cool.”

Spears quickly followed that backpack shot up with another look from the Kenzo campaign.

This one shows her in a denim cap, Hawaiian shirt and a denim fanny pack/underwear.

This toned workout snap is the latest of Spears’ top looks.

The stylish looks sees Spears in a pink zip-up sports bra, white booty shorts and teal tennis shoes.

She simply captioned the photo “Found my white booty shorts” with four winking emojis added on.

Showing off her curves in a skintight black dress with a criss-cross cutout accentuating her decolletage, Spears received a ton of compliments for the sultry snap. The mom-of-two captioned the image simply with emojis for the bow and rose.