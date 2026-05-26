Will Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Be Confirmed Dating This Summer?

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are known for their on-again, off-again relationship.

The actor and influencer were first linked in December 2021 when they stepped out for coffee in Los Angeles a month after Elordi split from supermodel Kaia Gerber. For years after that, conflicting reports about Elordi and Jade’s relationship status had fans both confused and enamored with them.

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It appears that they officially started dating in May 2022, but had broken up by August of that year — just to reunite in September. They were spotted together several times over the course of 2023, even going on a few vacations together. By July 2023, they were officially confirmed back together.

Breakup speculation ran rampant in 2024, but they reportedly were still together until August 2025, when they broke up seemingly for good — despite Giannulli supporting Elordi a month later at the premiere for his movie Frankenstein.

Eagle-eyed fans invested in the rocky romance are putting their money where their mouth is with Polymarket, which allows traders to bet on whether or not Elordi and Giannulli will be officially confirmed dating by the end of June 2026.

The prediction market “Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade confirmed relationship by June 30?” doesn’t give the two a strong shot. Bettors are giving it 29% chance for them to be confirmed in a romantic relationship by midnight at June 30.

The odds for Elordi and Giannulli this summer may have been higher had Elordi not been seen recently with Kendall Jenner, a longtime friend who fans are now speculating could be more than that.

Elordi and Jenner were recently seen on what appears to be a beach date, then were spotted driving with Jenner’s sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Most recently, over Memorial Day Weekend, Kendall and Elordi were seen grabbing dinner together on what looked like a double date with friends in Montecito.

A source told Star Magazine that Elordi “wants to be with [Kendall] all the time and is very sincere.

With that in mind, will Polymarket traders get it right? There’s even a predictions market for Elordi and Kendall, where they currently have a 44% shot at a confirmed relationship — a far shot from certainty, but still a higher chance than Elordi and Giannulli. We’ll have to wait until the end of June to see how the markets play out.