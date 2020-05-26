✖

Britney Spears made sure to take all the precautions needed to see her sons Sean and Jayden amid the coronavirus pandemic, even going into two weeks of full isolation at the request of ex-husband Kevin Federline. A source close to the singer told TMZ Tuesday that after her return to Los Angeles from Louisiana, where she spent time with family at the end of April, Federline asked she self-quarantine for two weeks before seeing their sons again.

Spears reportedly had no issues complying with his wishes, and happily self-isolated for the proper period before visiting with Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13. Federline, who was married to the "...Baby One More Time" singer from 2004 to 2007, has been homeschooling the boys since schools closed amid the pandemic in mid-March, and he and Spears have reportedly been co-parenting happily.

The artist chronicled much of her self-isolation on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of herself, "I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend [Sam Asghari] in what feels like a lifetime. I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

Spears' quarantine experience has also been marked with interesting revelations after she let fans in on the fact that she accidentally burned down her home gym. In an April Instagram video, the "Crossroads" actress admitted, "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down." In the caption, she explained what had happened more, writing, "It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!" She added that "by the Grace of God," the fire alarm went off and "yippy hoorah nobody got hurt," but left her with just a few pieces of work out equipment. "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!" she concluded on a happy note.

Since then, Spears and Asghari have been spending their time social distancing by the pool and showing off their dance moves for social media. The pop star even explained in a recent Instagram that she's been doing a bit of nature photography, writing alongside a photo of flowers that one lesson she's learned in quarantine is she has "a good eye for snapping pictures."

"I saw these from 20 yards away and I was too lazy to get off my raft in the pool …. but then I got closer and closer to the edge and I had to get out !!!!!!" she continued. "I picked them up and I was so freaking happy to know these are in my backyard ….. EXQUISITE is my word of the day !!!!! It means extremely beautiful and delicate."