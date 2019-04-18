Britney Spears: Why Fans Are Scared for Singer’s Well-Being Amid Mental Health Stay

Britney Spears fans have been calling for the pop star to be released from her reported mental health facility stay, after rumors surfaced she is being held against her will.

The “Hold It Against Me” singer’s 2019 has been clouded with speculation and rumors since she announced she was postponing her Domination Vegas residency in order to spend time with her ailing father, Jamie Spears.

New details revealed on the podcast Britney’s Gram suggest there might be more to the story, leading to the now viral trend on social media, #FreeBritney.

Find out why fans are scared for Britney Spears after the most recent allegations about her mental health facility stay.

Domination Hiatus Twist

Spears shocked fans in January when she announced her second Vegas residency was postponed indefinitely.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears wrote on the caption of an Instagram post. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

She added she made the decision in order to stay by her father’s side as he recovered from his life-threatening health problems.

However, an unnamed paralegal said in a voicemail released by the fan podcast it was actually Jamie’s decision to put a stop to the Domination show before it even began.

‘Blame it on my Illness’

“Basically, Britney was in rehearsals for Domination, it came to Jamie’s attention that Britney was not taking her medication as prescribed. She was missing a lot of doses and full-on not taking them,” the paralegal said.

Jamie reportedly sent Britney to get new medication from her doctors, but she again refused to take her medication. As her conservator, Jamie came to the decision to pull his support from the show.

“…he verbatim said ‘blame it on my illness,’” the paralegal claimed. “And that’s when we get the January Instagram.”

Checked Herself In

After spending a few months away from the spotlight, Spears made headlines when it was revealed she had checked herself into a mental health facility in early April in order to take some time for herself amid her father’s health problems.

The news came with an outburst of support from fans. The paralegal, however, claimed in the voicemail Spears entered the facility much earlier in the year and she did not wish to go.

‘Taking Care of Yourself’

On the same day as the news broke, Spears broke her social media silence posting a quote that read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.”

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,’” Spears wrote in the caption.

After the rumors surfaced, some fans revisited the post and believed Spears might not have posted the message, with some noting she tends to use emojis on her captions, whereas this one only included a “:)”

More to the Story

The source claimed further Jamie Spears sent Britney to the facility after she defied his instructions after being photographed driving with boyfriend Sam Asghari shortly after announcing the hiatus.

“Britney has been in the mental facility since mid-January,” the source said. “Of course, the statement said she has been there since last week, that is not true. She has been there since mid-January. And there’s no timeline… I haven’t worked at the… firm [for two weeks] but there is no end date, particularly in sight for this stay at this mental facility to end.”

“She did not want to go… I, of course am just a paralegal I never spoke with her, but from what I understood, this was not a decision she made at all,” he added, ending the voicemail.

Co-Conservator’s Exit Seemingly Explained

In a follow-up interview off the air, Britney’s Gram hosts Babs Gray and Tess Barker said the source claimed that the reason Spears’ co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, mysteriously quit the position after getting a significant raise had to do with the mental facility situation.

He claimed Wallet decided to remove himself from the equation, fearing he might be disbarred after the truth about Spears being held against her will became public.

Her Mom Discreetly Weighs In

Lynne Spears, who previously sent a public message of support to Spears following the news of her facility stay, notably has liked posts on Instagram related to the claims, and fans’ comments begging for her to be released from the facility, and her conservatorship.

Jamie has been his daughter’s conservator since 2008.

Hair Salon Spotting

Before all the new rumors surfaced, Spears was spotted getting her hair done at Meche Salon Los Angeles, after she unintentionally photobombed Instagram influencer Hannah Kirkelie’s Instagram Story.

“Britney arrived with three people from her team this morning to get her blonde roots touched up and extensions retouched,” eyewitnesses told E! News at the time. “Several people worked on Britney’s hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible.”

At the time fans took the sighting as a sign that things might be doing better after her announcement. After the recent claims, however, it just adds to the confusion about what’s going on in the pop star’s life.

#FreeBritney

I loved you then, I love you now, and I’ll love you forever. Please be strong and know that we want nothing more than you to be happy. It’s time you get to live the life you built for yourself instead of others doing so for you.



We are with you and we love you. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/pf4I8MIFQI — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) April 18, 2019

After the release of Britney’s Gram’s latest episode, fans have taken to social media and made the hashtag, #FreeBritney, viral, asking for the singer to be freed from her father’s control.

“This whole #FreeBritney is bananas. I wish we could hear from her authentically, but sadly I don’t think we will until conservatorship is over with,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Doing research on #FreeBritney, and [I dont’ know] what to believe. i just want her to be happy and healthy,” another user commented.