Britney Spears Reveals Next Career Move, and It’s Not Music

Britney Spears has been dealing with a lot lately as her conservatorship battle rages on. According to the pop star herself, she has been turning to one specific outlet amid the legal battle — writing. On Instagram, Spears even announced that she was writing a book, one that seems to mirror some of the issues that she’s been facing over the years.

Spears began her post by sharing that she was writing a book about “a girl who was murdered.” After her death, the girl finds herself in “limbo” and exists as a “ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence.” The “Circus” singer said that her heroine doesn’t have anyone that she can trust. Even still, they are able to figure out how to get back to their world in order to join their family. When she does come out of limbo, she has a big decision to make. She can either “greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life.”

Spears didn’t give everything away. She explained that she would be leaving it up to fans’ “imagination” regarding the decision the protagonist makes when she gets out of limbo. But, she did write that her main character finds a “portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore.” The singer’s fans are already sharing their love for this synopsis. One fan wrote that Spears’ book already “sounds like a best seller” and others have already dubbed her, “Britney Shakespears.”

It’s not entirely surprising that Spears seems to be exploring various creative avenues outside of music. In the midst of her conservatorship battle, her former manager of over two decades, Larry Rudolph, said that Spears had intentions of retiring from music. He announced that he had resigned as Spears’ manager after hearing her intentions.

The singer has never officially made a statement about her possible retirement. However, those retirement rumors did pick up steam more recently in light of her father, Jamie Spears, being removed as a conservator. TMZ reported that Spears’ focus is not on performing at the moment. Instead, the outlet noted that she has been celebrating her engagement to her longtime love, Sam Asghari, and her win in court regarding her father’s role as a conservator of her estate.