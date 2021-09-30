Britney Spears Speaks out After Dad Jamie Ousted as Her Conservator

Britney Spears is “on cloud 9” after father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator Wednesday. Shortly after news broke that a judge had ruled in favor of the pop star’s legal team, Britney took to Instagram to share footage of herself flying a plane, which she captioned, “On cloud 9 right now [starstruck emoji, plane emoji]!!!!”

“First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane [plane emoji] !!! Geez I was scared [eye roll emoji] !!!” she continued. “Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon [camera, winky face emoji] !!!!” Britney’s followers were moved by the symbolism of her taking the wheel as she draws closer than ever to ending the conservatorship placed in 2008. “Fly free u sweet little birdie,” one person commented, as another wrote, “This is your moment brit! Live your life, U ARE FREE!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Jamie was removed from his role as conservator at his daughter’s request, John Zabel was appointed as her temporary conservator until December 31, 2021. The judge also ruled Jodi Montgomery’s role as conservator of Britney’s person would remain until the same date, although both legal teams will appear in court on Nov. 12 to determine if Britney’s conservatorship should be completely terminated.

Britney has spoken out against the conservatorship in the past, condemning the restrictive structure around her life in a June hearing. Explaining how she couldn’t even remove her own IUD to get pregnant or get married because of her conservatorship, the “Overprotected” artist explained she wasn’t even aware she could be freed until recently.

“I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated – again – if I want to end the conservatorship. I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it,” she said, adding, “I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in a room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not.”