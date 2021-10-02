Britney Spears Retirement Rumors Pick up After Conservatorship Update

Following Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, being removed as the primary conservator of her estate, fans might be in for some bad news. Retirement rumors are on the rise for the singer as sources close to her tell TMZ she likely won’t be hitting the stage anytime soon –– or possibly ever again.

The insiders say performing is nowhere near the singer’s point of focus at the moment –– and understandably so, considering all the major life changes she’s gone through within the last year. The outlet reports that she’s busy still enjoying her recent engagement to her boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari, and her recent win in court. Spears celebrated her freedom on Instagram, baring it all in a nude post with some cleverly added flower emojis.

“On cloud 9 right now [starstruck emoji, plane emoji]!!!!” she captioned one of her recent posts referencing the new development. “First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane [plane emoji] !!! Geez I was scared [eye roll emoji] !!!” she continued. “Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon [camera, winky face emoji] !!!!”

In Jamie’s place, a Los Angeles judge appointed John Zabel as Britney’s temporary conservator until December 31, 2021. Her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, will also stay on in the same capacity, pending a Nov. 12 court hearing to determine if Britney’s conservatorship should be terminated completely.

A new Britney Spears documentary was released on Netflix, taking a deep dive into the pop star’s 13-year legal arrangement with her father and others around her. The movie quickly gained much attention on the streamer, it sat in its top 10 during the first week of its release, but the singer called the movie “not true.” “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true,” Spears wrote in the first version of her statement, reports Entertainment Tonight. “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one … that’s the past !!! Number two … can the dialogue get any classier??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part.” Spears later deleted this first statement and posted an edited version that changed “I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true” to “I must say I scratched my head a couple of times.”