Kate Upton Clarifies Her ‘Scary’ Instagram Post That Had Fans Concerned

Kate Upton has cleared the air about her recent post on social media that left some of her fans worried for the model’s family. According to Page Six, Upton posted to her Instagram Stories to clarify the post regarding a “drunk and high” dad allegedly putting his daughter in danger.

Many quickly assumed the worst about Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, feeling he was the one she was referring to at the end. Upton took to Instagram again to clear things up for fans.

“I posted a scary emergency situation on my Story and I know many of you have been concerned. But a few people mistakenly thought the situation involved my husband,” Upton wrote. “To clarify: we do not have a 10-year-old. Our daughter is 6, and Justin would never put her in such a terrifying or life-threatening situation. He is a wonderful father whose unwavering priority is ensuring our daughter is safe, loved, and protected every single day.”

She continued, noting that the original post referenced her sister’s daughter, not her own kid.

“Navigating this situation to protect my niece has been so challenging, especially knowing that her safety is ultimately in the hands of professionals in Brevard,” she continued. “The legal system can be so complex and in my opinion has raised alarming questions about whether the priority is protecting a father’s privacy and privilege over the wellbeing of innocent children.”

Upton made clear that she and Verlander are already doing everything they can for her niece.

“My sister, Justin and I are doing everything we can to protect her,” she continued. “My niece inspired me daily with her bravery and resilience after facing a situation no child should endure.”