Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Went All out for Her Engagement Ring

Before Sam Asghari dropped to one knee and popped the question to his now-fiancée Britney Spears, he made sure he had the perfect engagement ring in hand. After several years of dating, and amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle, Asghari began the hunt for an engagement ring as he looked to take his relationship with the “Toxic” singer to the next level, but the decision was not an easy one, and Asghari reportedly spent quite a bit of time finding the perfect ring for the occasion.

As the couple announced their engagement over the weekend, details about Spears’ new glistening jewelry were released. Designed by Forever Diamonds NY’s jeweler Roman Malayev, according to PEOPLE, the ring boasts a 4-carat round-cut diamond with a platinum cathedral setting on a plain silver band. The ring also features a floating solitaire design with pavé detailing on the bridge and diamonds on the prongs as well as the word “Lioness,” a nod to Asghari’s nickname for Spears, engraved on the inside of the band. According to a release from the jewelry brand, Asghari spent months searching for a designer before choosing Malayev, who “couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman,” Asghari said in a statement. “We really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him.”

Now dubbed the “Britney Ring,” Spears’ engagement ring is a hot commodity, a representative for Forever Diamonds NY, which recently shared a close-up of the ring, told TMZ. According to the rep, in the hours immediately following the couple’s Sunday engagement news, they received 500 inquiries, with 95% of those inquiries being from people looking to purchase a version of the ring. While Forever Diamonds NY doesn’t plan to release an exact replica of the ring, as “that one was specially made for her,” they do plan to name the ring setting after Spears and are also considering a version of the ring on display at a store.

As for what’s next for Asghari and Spears? The couple, who first met back in 2016, have not yet teased any concrete marriage plans, and sources recently told TMZ they are not in a rush to tie the knot and instead plan to “take their time and enjoy the engagement.” Asghari has also indicated that they will sign a prenup.