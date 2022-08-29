Lynne Spears Reaches out Publicly to Britney Spears Following Britney's Bombshell Claims

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, reached out to the singer on Instagram after Spears published a 22-minute recording filled with bombshell claims about her conservatorship. Lynne, 67, said she would "never and will never" turn her back on the singer. In the recording, Spears claimed she declined an offer to tell her story to Oprah Winfrey and shared other claims about the control her father allegedly had over her life during the 13-year conservatorship.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes," Lynne wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside an old photo of herself with Spears. "And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private." Lynne blocked fans from leaving comments, although the post has over 6,000 likes. Spears didn't comment on the post, as she took her Instagram page down again.

Lynne published her post hours after Spears published a shocking and detailed audio clip to update fans on her life since the conservatorship ended in November. She claims there have been "tons of opportunities" for her to share her story with Winfrey or other media outlets, but she rejected all offers. "I really don't think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story. I feel like it's kind of silly," she said. "I have offers to interview with Oprah and so many people, lots and lots of money, but it's insane... I don't want any of it. For me, it's beyond a sit-down, proper interview."

Spears decided to release the audio clip herself to share her story unvarnished. She believes now was the right time because she is "in a place now where I'm a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I've been through," she said, via Entertainment Tonight. Spears went on to say that she never fully understood why her father, Jamie Spears, didn't allow her to "see anyone or anything."

During one incident, a "SWAT team" came into Spears' house and she was "held" down on a gurney as "three helicopters" hovered above her house. After spending two weeks in a hospital, she began working again constantly and was "just a robot," she said. Her condition improved when she recorded her 2016 album Glory. However, a minor comment led her to go back into a facility in 2017. Around that time, the #FreeBritney movement gained attention. While she saw her fans show their support, she wondered why her family wasn't doing the same.

"The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people were on the street were fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren't doing anything," Spears said. "I couldn't process how my family went along with it for so long... I felt like my family threw me away."

Spears later said she was "more angry" about her mother's behavior. "I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn't speak up," Spears claimed. "There was always like, 'I don't know what to say. I just don't want to say the wrong thing. We're praying for her.'" If she saw her family today, she might "spit in their f—ing faces," she said. Spears released her first post-conservatorship single, "Hold Me Closer," with Elton John, on Friday.