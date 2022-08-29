Britney Spears Reveals She Turned Down Meghan Markle-Style Interview With Oprah Winfrey

If you thought Meghan Markle exposing the fraught system of the royal family and her time in Buckingham Palace was riveting, imagine Britney Spears spilling all the tea with the media queen, Oprah. Apparently, Spears had the chance to do a Markle-style interview with Lady O, and shut it down. The "Baby One More Tine" singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the "abuse" she experienced as a result of her 13-year conservatorship. Despite such, she says she "lots of money" to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I get nothing out of sharing all of this," the 40-year-old newlywed said. "I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it's insane. I don't want any of it. For me, it's beyond a sit-down proper interview."

She says her family abandoned her. "They literally killed me. They threw me away," Spears continued in the video. "I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for thousands of people at night in Vegas, the rush of being a performer, the laughter, the respect…I was a machine. I was a f–king machine, not even human almost. It was insane."

She says she was forced into a mental institution in 2019 because she refused to a dance move during one of her rehearsals. It was not a pleasant experience for her. "They put me in an ignorant state of mind to make me feel like I needed them," she said, adding that she was allegedly told, "If you don't do what we say, we're going to show you who's boss."

Spears' father Jamie was in charge of her conservatorship, which ended in Nov. 2021. There's now an investigation that Jamie and his co-conservators spied on the music superstar by bugging her bedroom and phones. Spears wants justice.

"How the f–k did they get away with?" she added. "How is there a God? Is there a God? … I'm sharing this because I want people to know I'm only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don't talk about it?"

The singer is now reportedly working on a landmark $15 million book deal to share her full truth. It's unclear when the book will be released.