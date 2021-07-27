Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

✖

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.

Lynn claims she became involved in the conservatorship in May 2019 during a "time of crisis" but blames Jamie for how things turned out because he had "absolute control" over Spears' money and made health decisions for her. The mother of the pop star also noted that she believes her daughter was prescribed "inappropriate medicine" by a doctor that her father hired and was threatened to be punished if she refused to enter a health facility. Lynne isn't the only one who's commented on the medication her daughter has been prescribed. X Factor fill-in judge, Louis Walsh, noted when he sat next to the 39-year-old and mentioned how much "medication" she was on.

"I was sitting next to Britney for two days, and after every few auditions, she would go... ," he said, reportedly imitating Spears slumping over lifelessly in her seat. "They would literally have to stop the show and take her out because she was on so much medication and other stuff. I felt sorry for her." Spears noted in court that she was put on Lithium against her will, which dropped jaws around the world.

Lynn noted in the documents that her daughters relationship with her father has "dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred." However, Spears allegedly can't stand her mom either, even blaming Lynne for the position she's in when it comes to the conservatorship in the first place. Since calling her family out in court, fans took notice that it wasn't just her father she seemed to be upset with. Her mother and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is also mixed in to the family drama as well. Spears said she wasn't thrilled when her sister danced to one of her songs at an award show. For years Spears was cryptic with her messages, but has recently chosen to call out her family personally on a public platform in hopes that it will help the public understand more what's really been going on behind closed doors.