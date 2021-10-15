Britney Spears Jokes About Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’ Video

Britney Spears has been living through a lot of drama lately, but the pop diva hasn’t lost her sense of humor one bit. In a new Instagram post, Spears cracked a joke about Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” music video by donning a hat “like that girl in” her ex-boyfriend’s music video. She then quipped, “Oh s— that’s ME!!! I’m Britney Spears.” The hat in question is known as a pageboy cap, and was worn by the actress in the video, who was alleged to have been an indirect depiction of Spears.

In the new Instagram post, Spears dons more than the “Cry Me A River” cosplay, showing off a number of different outfits and costumes. The singer’s fans and followers are loving her post, and many are showing support for her shade at Timberlake. “A person reclaiming their identity after the patriarchy has stolen it from her time and time again. This is glorious. Her mind is strong,” one fan commented. “Keep hitting us with the shady tea queen we are here for itttttt,” another follower wrote.

In recent years, Timberlake has faced new criticism for certain moments from his career, including aspects of his relationship with Spears and the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show incident with Janet Jackson. In February, the singer took to Instagram is issue an apology for the role he played in the past negative perceptions of both women. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success,” the statement continued, in part. “It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Timberlake also wrote, “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”