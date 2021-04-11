Justin Timberlake's Alleged Jealousy of Britney Spears Led to Janet Jackson Super Bowl Controversy

✖

The documentary Framing Britney Spears has caused many to examine the role that Justin Timberlake played in the public shaming of Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, prompting a public apology from the "Mirrors" singer. However, celebrity stylist Wayne Scot Lukas spilled some tea to Page Six, alleging that Timberlake "insisted" on the jaw-dropping Super Bowl stunt in 2004 as a way to get back at ex-girlfriend Britney Spears for making out with Madonna on stage at the MTV Music Video Awards that same year.

During the halftime show performance, Timberlake ripped off a panel of Jackson's dress, exposing her bare breast. The "wardrobe malfunction" effectively ended Jackson's career, and Scot Lukas is claiming that the stunt was intentional. Lukas explained that Timberlake wanted to one-up Spears, and "insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal."

According to Scot Lukas, the original plan was supposed to be a homage to Kim Cattrall's pearl G-string from Sex and the City. "Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” he told Page Six. However, “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic."

"I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do," Scot Lukas insists. He also claims that Jackson forgave Timberlake In private years ago. The stylist is working on a tell-all book, but don't expect to see anything scandalous about Jackson on the page. "I’ll never throw her under the bus. She’s my friend and is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked for," Scot Lukas said. "There’s nothing shady about her."

Timberlake issued his public apology for the 2004 event in February. "I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond," he wrote on Instagram. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." Neither woman has publicly reacted to Timberlake's 17-years-late apology.