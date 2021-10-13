Britney Spears Seemingly Throws Shade at Sister Jamie Lynn Over Book Title Drama

Britney Spears seems to have thrown some shade at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, after the younger Spears fell into some drama around her upcoming book title. Jamie Lynn was planning on titling her memoir “I Must Confess,” but changed it to “Things I Should Have Said,” after receiving a lot of backlash from her sister’s fanbase. Now, in a new Instagram post, Spears appears to be joking about the situation by writing, “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help!!!!”

For “Option #1,” Spears suggested, “S—, I really don’t know,” and for “Option #2,” the pop star offered, “I really care what people think.” She then asked, “What do you guys think?” Spears got a few suggestions from her fans and followers, with one person tossing out, “The things my sister shouldn’t have said,” as a title option. “Instant best seller. Queen of shade! The superior Spears,” someone else added. “Jamie Lynn is probably going to like this post pretending she doesn’t know it’s about her… for like the millionth time,” a final fan commented.

Spears’ new post comes after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator. In late September, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny — who has been overseeing Spears’ case — approved John Zabel C.P.A. to be the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate, as requested by her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. The judge cited a “toxic environment” as the basis for the decision, which she believes to be “in the best interest of Britney Spears,” per GMA. In response, Spears’ legal council criticized the choice by arguing that Spears does not believe Zabel is qualified to handle Britney’s estate.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” the statement added. “Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

Finally, the statement concluded, “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.” Britney has been trying to have her conservatorship ended for some time now, with the process finally being fast-tracked once Rosengart stepped in over the summer. The beloved pop star is now much closer than ever to having the conservatorship ended for good.