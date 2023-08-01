Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari's Mom Rushed to Emergency Room After 'Major Accident'

The actor and fitness trainer said his mother Fatima is 'okay and resting it off' after she was rushed to the ER.

Sam Asghari's mother is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital following a "major accident." Asghari, who is married to Britney Spears, revealed his mother Fatima's hospitalization in a message shared to his Instagram Story Saturday thanking the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center who cared for his mom.

"A huge thank you to the staff [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center] emergency medical staff," Asghari wrote. The 29-year-old went on to reveal that "today, my mother was involved in a major accident." While Asghari did not reveal any specifics about the accident or his mother's injuries, he said his mother "was taken to the emergency room," and with "the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she's okay and resting it off."

In a Monday update, Asghari shared a photo of himself and his mother as well as a photo of his mother snapped in the hospital showing her laying in a hospital bed. In the caption he wrote, "I'm so Grateful for the love and support you guys had during Mama Asghari's recovery after the accident. Sending a huge thank you to the amazing medical staff at Cedars-Sinai ER. Moments like these remind us of life's preciousness. Taking a social media break to prioritize what truly matters. See you very soon."

The hospitalization came just after Asghari and Spears celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, California after five years of dating. To mark their first year together on June 9, Asghari shared a video on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes moments from their wedding, which he captioned, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half." In a separate post, he added, "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary, my love."

The past few months have been an exciting time for Spears. Earlier this month, the singer and Will.i.am released their new song "Mind Your Business," which marked Spears' latest collaboration since 2022's "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John. The singer is also gearing up for the upcoming release e of her long-awaited memoir The Woman in Me, which is set to drop on Oct. 24 by Gallery Books.