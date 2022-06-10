Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Marry in Intimate Ceremony

✖

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married! Amid rumors that the couple were set to tie the knot sometime this week, Spears and Asghari said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in California at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, Us Weekly confirmed. TMZ, citing sources, first reported earlier in the day that the pair were planning to wed in a secret ceremony, though most details of the nuptials were unclear.

Although neither Spears nor Asghari have posted about their nuptials on social media, a representative for the personal trainer confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that he and Spears "are married." The rep went on to add that they are "very ecstatic this day has come. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

The couples' big day, which came after five years of dating, was a star-studded event. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also officiated Paris Hilton's 2021 wedding. Hilton, meanwhile, attended the wedding with her husband Carter Reum and mom Kathy Hilton, according to PEOPLE. Other attendees, according to the outlet, included Selena Gomez, who wore a blue suit, Madonna, who donned a rainbow-hued dress, and Drew Barrymore, who wore a brown, flowing gown. Donatella Versace, who reportedly designed Spears' wedding gown, is also believed to have been in attendance.

Notably absent from the Thursday nuptials was much of Spears' family, aside from her brother Bryan. Spears' dad Jamie, mom Lynn and sister, Jamie Lynn. Spears notably has a strained relationship with much of her family amid her conservatorship battle. Also not in attendance were Spears' sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In a statement to PEOPLE, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's attorney, shared that the two boys "are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

The Thursday ceremony came about five years after Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. The two quickly sparked romance and have been inseperable ever since. In September 2021, Spears and Asghari announced their engagement, two months after Spears' 13-year conservatorship finally ended.