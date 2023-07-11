Britney Spears Sets Release Date for Memoir 'The Woman in Me'

Britney Spears has revealed the title and date of her forthcoming memoir. Spears' book is titled The Woman in Me and will be released by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Oct. 24. As well as sharing the news with fans over social media, Spears also shared a teaser video Tuesday morning that revealed the black-and-white cover art for the memoir. She also included a link for pre-ordering the book in the caption. "It's coming, my story, on my terms… at last," the text in the video reads.

According to Gallery's website, "In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. 'The Woman in Me' reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

In February, Spears secured a lucrative publishing deal for a tell-all just a few months after the end of her conservatorship. A source close to Spears has told Variety that she intends to share her accounts and commentary about her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family in the book. In the wake of a bidding war that involved multiple publishers, Simon & Schuster landed the rights to Spears' book last year, but no deal terms were revealed. However, an individual familiar with Spears told Variety the deal is "record-breaking." Reports indicated that the deal was worth as much as $15 million at the time.

In the weeks since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship, Spears has engaged with her fans on social media, but she has not shared the full story. In 2007, her father, Jamie Spears, placed Spears under a court-ordered conservatorship. Even as she continued to tour and hold a residency in Las Vegas, the conservatorship remained. A rumor spread among fans that Britney was being held in conservatorship against her will, sparking the "#FreeBritney" movement. Spears gave her first public testimony regarding her conservatorship in the summer of 2021 when she told a judge that her conservators forced her to work.

While Spears has testified at her court dates, her fans have only been given glimpses into her conservatorship through a 22-minute audio message she issued last summer, in which she made explosive allegations against her parents. "They literally killed me," she said. "They threw me away. That's what I felt — I felt like my family threw me away." During her audio message last year, Spears expressed that while she had received many interview requests from high-profile personalities like Oprah and others, she wanted to share her story on her own. "I've had tons of opportunities… but I'm here to open myself to others and shed a light on it."