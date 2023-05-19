Britney Spears Shares PDA-Packed Instagram Video With Husband Sam Asghari

Despite reports that there's trouble in paradise between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, the pop princess' latest Instagram video showcases otherwise. "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!" the "Baby One More Time" singer captioned a video montage of PDA-filled moments between the newlyweds. "Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!" she added. Set to "Honest" by Justin Bieber, Spears happily smiles in the video as she flirts and plants kisses on Asghari. The video tribute comes just a few days after TMZ published a report about the two experiencing severe marital trouble.

In a recently released documentary that aired on FOX, Spears' life post-conservatorship is detailed, with accounts that her marriage is on the rocks. The report notes the media outlet heard from sources that Spears has gotten physical with Asghari, 29, and screaming matches occur often. Security has reportedly interjected on numerous occasions. Sources also allege Asghari spends a lot of time away from home as a result. TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom is available for streaming on Hulu.

But Asghari is no fan of the documentary. He took to his Instagram Stories to share his disapproval of the project and dispelled speculation about their marriage.

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf," Asghari wrote in part. "I would never do that. I respect her privacy. That's why I don't talk as much, and I find it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time, when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. How are you going to take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do... Now you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story? No."

He also said most news about Spears is click-bait. Spears and Asghari married at her home in June 2021.