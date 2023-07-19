Britney Spears Dropping New Song With Black Eyed Peas' Will.i.am

Britney Spears has teamed up with Black Eyed Peas' Will.i.am and is dropping a new song. Will.i.am teased the song, "Mind Your Business," on social media with a short teaser clip. "I'm so excited for this release," Will.i.am wrote in a tweet. "I feel like it's the first released all over again." The song drops on Friday, July 21, but fans can hear the teaser snippet below.

The new track marks Spears' first since her collaboration with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer" in 2022. That track earned both pop-music icons a top 10 hit, marking John's 10th and Spears' 14th. "Mind Your Business" will be her second single since her last album, Glory, in 2020, as well as since her controversial conservatorship ended.

You are now NOW rocking with…https://t.co/9h25DLRAUu and BRITNEY bitch!!!#MINDyourBUSINESS pic.twitter.com/F5MdG8TmdP — will.i.am (@iamwill) July 18, 2023

Spears' conservatorship officially ended in November 2021, bringing to a close more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. "As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate," her lawyer Matthew Rosengart said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. "This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears' father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter's conservatorship over the years. "I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I'm just a private attorney," Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. "I don't have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement." Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears' conservator. "He took a salary from the estate," the lawyer claimed. "He took a percentage of his daughter's earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise."

Notably, back in June 2022, Spears went absent from Instagram, and during that time her father was said to be circling his legal team to have her deposed over allegations of abuse and misconduct she had voiced against him in past social media posts. According to TMZ, at the time, Jamie Spears' attorneys had filed legal documents to challenge Spears' claims, which include specific accusations that she was "forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment, was forced to participate in therapy and was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds."

The outlet stated that Jamie states all of Spears' allegations are relevant to accusations that he abused his role as her conservator. This is something both Spears and Rosengart insist took place. Jamie also added that Rosengart has refused to agree to a deposition, arguing that Jamie's effort was "another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter -- his own daughter." Notably, TMZ previously reported that Rosengart has already filed legal paperwork that states Jamie has also been avoiding a deposition. The lawyer added that he'd even be happy to travel to Louisiana, where Jamie resides, to make it happen.