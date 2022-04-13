Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' Pregnancy News

✖

Just like the rest of the world, Britney Spears' friends are thrilled about her pregnancy news. Fans and friends alike, including Paris Hilton, flocked to Spears' recent Instagram post announcing the news. Spears announced on Monday that she is expecting a child with Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her "husband" in the post.

The Instagram account Comments by Celebs highlighted Hilton's comment on Spears' post. You may remember that Hilton and Spears were known for hanging out together in Hollywood's nightlife scene in the early 2000s. The hotel heiress was thrilled about her friend's latest milestone and commented on the post, "Congratulations sis!" She continued, "I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!"

Spears surprised fans with the exciting baby news on Monday. She wrote that she initially suspected that she was experiencing changes in her body while on a trip to Hawaii with Asghari. Although, she wrote that Asghari joked that she was "food pregnant." Spears later took a pregnancy test, which turned out to be positive. She went on to reflect on one of her previous pregnancies and explained that she dealt with "absolutely horrible" perinatal depression. The singer wrote, "Women didn't talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her... but now women talk about it every day... thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Asghari also addressed the news on Instagram. On the heels of Spears' post in which she referred to him as her "husband," he commented on both marriage and parenthood in his own Instagram caption. He wrote alongside a photo of lions with their cub, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Many were thrilled to learn Spears' pregnancy news, particularly after her conservatorship battle, during which she claimed that she was being prevented from getting married and having children. Following a lengthy battle and court case, her conservatorship was finally terminated in November after 13 years. In recent months, Spears has gotten engaged to Asghari (and likely married) and announced that she's expecting her third child.